Just Stop Oil protesters block off The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace
Some of the environment campaigners have glued themselves to the tarmac
Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked off The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace in London.
Around 30 activists started sitting on the road at 8.45am wearing orange high-visibility jackets and holding Just Stop Oil banners.
While one taxi driver shouted profanities, telling the protestors to “get a real job”, one Scottish man on a bike shouted words of support. He said: “Go on the protestors, you’re doing great work. Stay strong.”
Some of the protestors have glued themselves to the tarmac as they stop traffic in every direction.
Emma Brown, 31, who lives in Glasgow and is one of the Just Stop Oil protestors currently blocking The Mall, said that the activists “would walk 500 miles” to “just stop oil”.
Ms Brown said that the protesters had come down from Scotland and that this was her first demonstration.
She said: “We’ve come down because the Government is pressing ahead with over 100 new fossil fuel licences.
“And that is literally a death sentence for all of us here and for all of you.
“So we can’t allow this to continue. We have to have a cut-off somewhere. We’ve seen the effects already on our doorstep. We’re seeing the effects all over the globe. And this madness has to stop.”
Several police officers and police liaison officers are now at The Mall talking to the protesters.
There are now eight police vehicles at the scene. One police officer asked: “How long are you going to be here?” A protester replied: “Until we get a new government.”
A police liaison officer then said: “Let me know if I can I do anything for you.”
The protester replied: “Not unless you have a letter from Liz Truss.”
Police have said that they have to clear the road for the Changing of Guard, which they have said starts in 15 minutes.
Some of the activists have glued their hands together. Police are searching the protesters before they remove them from The Mall.
More to follow...
