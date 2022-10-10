Jump to content

Julian Assange tests positive for Covid in prison as wife ‘worried for his health’

Matt Mathers
Monday 10 October 2022 11:08
Comments
Julian Assange 'fighting for his life' claims wife as supporters plan human chain

Imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid, his wife has said.

The Australian-born activist is currently being held at the category A Belmarsh Prison in southeast London.

He is currently embroiled in a legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 175 years on espionage charges.

Wife Stella Assange told the PA News Agency she is "worried" about her husband and that the new few days would be "crucial" for his general health.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid and faces days of isolation in his prison cell, his wife has revealed (PA)

(PA Wire)

She said her husband had been feeling unwell last week but became ill on Friday, developing a cough and fever.

“He was given some paracetamol, “ Ms Assange said.

“He tested positive for Covid on Saturday, the same day thousands of people came out onto the streets to support him.

Ms Assange added: “I am obviously worried about him and the next few days will be crucial for his general health. He is now locked in his cell for 24 hours a day."

Stella Assange says she’s worried about her husband

(PA Wire)

She added that she was overjoyed at the number of people who formed a human chain around Parliament on Saturday, estimating there were well over 5,000 in attendance.

It was the biggest event of its kind in support of the WikiLeaks founder, who has won support from human rights organisations, journalist groups and others across the world.

Last month, US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange when he was at the Ecuadorian Embassy said they are suing the CIA, claiming it spied on their private conversations in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for a comment.

