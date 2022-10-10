Julian Assange tests positive for Covid in prison as wife ‘worried for his health’
Imprisoned Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid, his wife has said.
The Australian-born activist is currently being held at the category A Belmarsh Prison in southeast London.
He is currently embroiled in a legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 175 years on espionage charges.
Wife Stella Assange told the PA News Agency she is "worried" about her husband and that the new few days would be "crucial" for his general health.
She said her husband had been feeling unwell last week but became ill on Friday, developing a cough and fever.
“He was given some paracetamol, “ Ms Assange said.
“He tested positive for Covid on Saturday, the same day thousands of people came out onto the streets to support him.
Ms Assange added: “I am obviously worried about him and the next few days will be crucial for his general health. He is now locked in his cell for 24 hours a day."
She added that she was overjoyed at the number of people who formed a human chain around Parliament on Saturday, estimating there were well over 5,000 in attendance.
It was the biggest event of its kind in support of the WikiLeaks founder, who has won support from human rights organisations, journalist groups and others across the world.
Last month, US lawyers and journalists who visited Assange when he was at the Ecuadorian Embassy said they are suing the CIA, claiming it spied on their private conversations in violation of the Fourth Amendment.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for a comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies