Julian Assange is fighting for his life, his wife has said, as supporters of the WikiLeaks founder plan to create a “human chain” that will surround parliament.

Stella Assange has described the planned protest on 8 October as something that will be “a fun and enjoyable day” but stressed her message is “dead serious”.

“Julian is fighting for his life. His life depends on not being extradited to the United States,” Stella said.

“This is a political case, it can be stopped here. It must be stopped here.

