Hundreds form a human chain outside Parliament against Assange extradition

Hundreds of people formed a human chain outside the Palace of Westminster to protest against the extradition of Julian Assange.

Mr Assange’s wife Stella and their two sons were welcomed with applause from the protesters.

The WikiLeaks founder is being held in Belmarsh prison in London amid a lengthy legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States.

Julian Assange fears he could face a 175-year prison sentence if extradited to the US.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.