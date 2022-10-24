Just Stop Oil activists throw cake in face of King Charles waxwork at Madame Tussauds

Just Stop Oil activists smeared cake on a waxwork of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds London amid their latest wave of protests.

In footage shared by the group, two members can be seen standing in front of the royal figure, pulling off their jackets to reveal their t-shirts.

One activist shouts “It’s time for action” as the other slams a cake into the face of the King’s waxwork.

“Just stop oil, it’s a piece of cake,” the protesters shouted after the stunt.

