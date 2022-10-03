Climate activist pours human faeces over Captain Tom statue

Footage appears to show a climate activist pouring human faeces over a memorial for Captain Tom Moore.

The 21-year-old woman in the video - named only as Maddie - was wearing a T-shirt with the words: “End UK Private Jets.”

She can be seen pouring the faeces over a statue of Sir Tom, which stands in Thistley Meadow, Derbyshire.

In a separate video, the activist claimed that every time a private jet takes off in the UK, “it pours a bucket of s*** and blood onto everything that Captain Tom stood for”.

