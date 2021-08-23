A car peeks out from under a house that was destroyed by floodwaters at the Cooley Market in Waverly, Tennessee (AP)

Twin toddlers were among the 22 people who tragically lost their lives as the US city of Waverly, Tennessee, and its surrounding counties were devastated by catastrophic flash flooding on Saturday, the disaster brought on by torrential rainfall that struck without warning.

Waverly’s mayor, Wallace Frazier, said on Sunday that another 42 people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue, with local citizens saying that they were caught totally off guard by the 17 inches of rain that hammered the area over 24 hours - much of it within a six-hour window.

Responding to the tradedy, US president Joe Biden expressed his sincere condolences from the White House and said: “We’ve reached out to the community and we stand ready to offer them support.”