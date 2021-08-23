Tennessee floods - latest today: 22 killed, rescue workers search devastated homes as Biden offers support
Twin toddlers were among the 22 people who tragically lost their lives as the US city of Waverly, Tennessee, and its surrounding counties were devastated by catastrophic flash flooding on Saturday, the disaster brought on by torrential rainfall that struck without warning.
Waverly’s mayor, Wallace Frazier, said on Sunday that another 42 people are still missing as search and rescue efforts continue, with local citizens saying that they were caught totally off guard by the 17 inches of rain that hammered the area over 24 hours - much of it within a six-hour window.
Responding to the tradedy, US president Joe Biden expressed his sincere condolences from the White House and said: “We’ve reached out to the community and we stand ready to offer them support.”
The bodies of siblings Ryan and Rieligh Rigney have since been recovered, according to Humphreys County sheriff Chris Davis, after reportedly being swept away from their father when rising waters engulfed the family’s Nashville apartment.
The rainfall total shattered the state’s record for a single day by more than three inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Images posted on social media showed damaged buildings and cars overturned having been swept away by the floodwaters.
At the Cash Saver grocery in Waverly, employees stood on desks, registers and a flower rack when the waters from a creek that usually lies 120 metres away rushed in after destroying the low-income housing next door.
The flooding in rural areas took out roads, mobile phone towers and telephone lines, leaving families uncertain about whether their loved ones survived the unprecedented deluge.
Oliver O’Connell has this report.
Twin toddlers among 22 dead in catastrophic Tennessee flash floods
Tennessee National Guard assisting with water rescues as Biden directs Fema to coordinate with state officials
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the rescue effort underway in Waverly, Tennessee, in the aftermath of the flash flooding that struck the city and surrounding counties over the weekend, leaving 22 people dead and 42 missing.
