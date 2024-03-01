Texas wildfires live updates: Two killed as Smokehouse Creek fire becomes largest blaze in state history
There’s still no end in sight for Smokehouse Creek fire which is now five times the size of New York City
Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires
Five wildfires ripping across Texas have killed at least two people, with authorities worried about more casualties as a thorough search for victims was yet to be conducted.
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her destroyed Hutchinson County home, officials said. On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.
A tally of the numerous homes and other structures damaged or destroyed in the fires is not available yet.
The Magenta Fire in Oldham County, which is covering an estimated 3,300 acres, is now 85 per cent contained, according to an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
But the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest in state history, is still only 3 per cent contained with no end in sight.
The fire has burned 1,075,000 acres, according to the Forest Service. It is now the second-largest fire in US history, local fire officials said, and more than five times the size of New York City.
ICYMI: Watch as plane flies over apocalyptic wildfire raging in Texas
Previous prescribed burns helped limit flames this week
An official with the Hutchinson County, Texas Office of Emergency Services said prescribed burning helped prevent this week’s fires from becoming worse.
“You can see where we did our prescribed burns previously, how, thankfully, our wildland team did that, because that saved a lot of people’s properties,” the spokesperson said on a Facebook live video. “I know we couldn’t save everything.”
Late last year, Texas officials conducted a prescribed burn in Hutchinson County, which prevented this week’s fires from spreading into the southern parts of the town of Borger, CNN reports.
Prescribed burns are fires intentionally set in controlled areas to destroy fire fuels like dried-out grass and leaves. Indigenous communities have used this practice for millennia and have long advocated for the US government to adopt it in fire-vulnerable areas.
WATCH: President Joe Biden addresses Texas Panhandle wildfires
Full story: Second person dies as Texas wildfires become biggest blaze in state’s history
A second death has been confirmed in the raging wildfires in Texas that have become the biggest blaze in the state’s history.
Cindy Owens, believed to be in her 40s, from Amarillo City in Potter County was confirmed dead by officials on Thursday.
She was driving in Texas‘s Hemphill County south of Canada and got out of the truck for an unknown reason and “the fire simply overtook her”, according to Sergeant Chris Ray of the Texas Department of Public Safety told NBC.
Read more:
Second person dies as Texas wildfires become biggest blaze in state’s history
Owens got out of truck and ‘the fire simply overtook her’, officials say
SEE IT: Snow blankets newly-burned areas of Hutchinson County
Magenta fire now 85% contained
The Magenta Fire in Oldham County, which is covering an estimated 3,300 acres, is now 85 per cent contained, according to an update from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“Firefighters continue to patrol and mop up across the fire area, checking for heat near containment lines,” the forest service said. “Dozer crews are widening and improving these lines.”
Charred homes, blackened earth after Texas town revisited by destructive wildfire 10 years later
Charred homes, blackened earth after Texas town revisited by destructive wildfire 10 years later
The small town of Fritch is again picking through the rubble of a Texas wildfire, a decade after another destructive blaze burned hundreds of homes and left deep scars in the Panhandle community
Woman killed as Smokehouse Creek fire destroys 1m acres of Texas
The wildfires that have scorched the Texas Panhandle and burned more than 1.2m acres have killed at least one person, say authorities.
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her Stinnett, Texas home on Wednesday as wildfires ravaged the region. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and former substitute teacher, say her relatives.
More than a dozen other homes in her town were destroyed by the fires, which now include the largest blaze in state history: the Smokehouse Creek fire, burning 1m acres alone in the Texas Panhandle as of Thursday.
Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, told the Associated Press that local deputies told his uncle they had found her remains in her burned home on Wednesday.
Woman killed as Smokehouse Creek fire destroys 1 million acres of Texas
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was a beloved grandmother and substitute teacher from Stinnett
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies