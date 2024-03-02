✕ Close Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires

Five wildfires ripping across Texas have killed at least two people, with authorities worried about more casualties as a thorough search for victims was yet to be conducted.

Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her destroyed Hutchinson County home, officials said. On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.

Strong winds and low humidity will hit the Texas Panhandle this weekend, elevating the possibility of new fires sparking and old fires spreading.

“Critical fire weather conditions are expected to return midday Saturday and once again after sunrise Sunday,” the National Weather Service for Amarillo said. “Please refrain entirely from outdoor activities that generate sparks or flames.”

These same conditions earlier this week contributed to many of the current fires sparking and spiralling out of control.

Meanwhile, the Smokehouse Creek fire, the largest in state history, is 15 per cent contained as of Friday afternoon.

The fire has burned 1,078,086 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, and is more than five times the size of New York City.