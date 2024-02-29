Texas fire live updates: Deadly Smokehouse Creek wildfire grows to five times the size of New York City
The northernmost Smokehouse Creek fire is 3% contained and spans 1m acres, making it the largest blaze in Texas history
Raging wildfires engulf Texas panhandle
At least one person has died in the wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.
83-year-old Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher, was found dead in her destroyed house in Hutchinson County, officials said.
The Smokehouse Creek fire is now the largest in state history, burning 1,075,000 acres alone, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is now the second-largest fire in US history, local fire officials said, and more than five times the size of New York City.
“This is now both the largest and most destructive fire in Texas History,” the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook. “It is also the second largest wildfire in US History.”
Five wildfires are currently spreading across the Texas Panhandle, burning more than 1.2m acres of land in total. These fires prompted evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday as the fires grew.
In Potter County, the spread of the Windy Deuce fire caused the Pantex Plant — America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons — to briefly close on Tuesday night. The plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning.
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires.
Volunteers leading firefighting efforts in some Panhandle cities
A Hutchinson County official reminded residents that some cities in the Panhandle are being protected from fires by volunteer-based departments.
“I want to kind of reiterate in Fritch and Stinnett, both are volunteer-based fire departments,” a spokesperson with the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said Thursday afternoon. “So these people do not have to do that. That's them just doing what they feel like they need to do for their community.”
Both cities were hit hard by the fires scorching 1.2m acres in the Texas Panhandle this week.
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
Multiple wildfires are burning across the Texas panhandle, prompting evacuations and briefly shutting down a major nuclear weapons plant on Tuesday night.
The Smokehouse Creek fire is now the largest in state history as it burns 1,075,000 acres alone, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It remains just 3 per cent contained.
Read more:
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
The largest Smokehouse Creek fire is 0 per cent contained as of early Wednesday morning and is estimated to be 500,000 acres, making it the second-largest blaze in state history
The wildfires that have scorched the Texas Panhandle and burned more than 1.2 million acres have killed at least one person, say authorities.
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her Stinnett, Texas home on Wednesday as wildfires ravaged the region. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and former substitute teacher, say her relatives.
More than a dozen other homes in her town were destroyed by the fires, which now include the largest blaze in state history: the Smokehouse Creek fire, burning 1m acres alone in the Texas Panhandle as of Thursday.
Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, told the Associated Press that local deputies told his uncle they had found her remains in her burned home on Wednesday.
Read more from The Independent:
Woman killed as Smokehouse Creek fire destroys 1 million acres of Texas
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was a beloved grandmother and substitute teacher from Stinnett
Fires knock out power in Panhandle counties
Nearly 1,000 homes are without power in Hemphill County, where the Smokehouse Creek fire is devastating the city of Canadian, Texas, according to PowerOutage.us.
Meanwhile, nearly 500 homes are without power in Hutchinson County, where both Smokehouse Creek and the much-smaller 687 Reamer fires are primarily burning.
SEE IT: Destruction from largest fire in state history in Canadian, Texas
Charred homes, blackened earth after Texas town revisited by destructive wildfire 10 years later
The small town of Fritch is again picking through the rubble of a Texas wildfire, a decade after another destructive blaze burned hundreds of homes and left deep scars in the Panhandle community.
Residents in and around Fritch and other rural towns fled for safety Tuesday afternoon as high winds whipped the flames into residential areas and through cattle ranches.
Fritch Mayor Tom Ray said on Wednesday the town’s northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while this week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.
Read more:
Charred homes, blackened earth after Texas town revisited by destructive wildfire 10 years later
The small town of Fritch is again picking through the rubble of a Texas wildfire, a decade after another destructive blaze burned hundreds of homes and left deep scars in the Panhandle community
ICYMI: Watch as flies over apocalyptic wildfire raging in Texas on Tuesday
SEE IT: Snow blankets newly-burned areas of Hutchinson County
A light dusting of snow now blankets parts of Hutchinson County that were on fire just a day ago.
ICYMI: Thirteen homes in Oklahoma damaged by fires
The Smokehouse Creek fire, which spread from the Texas panhandle on Tuesday, has now destroyed at least thirteen homes in Oklahoma.
That number could rise from last night as crews continue to survey damage from the spreading fire.
'Just talking to her was a joy’: Grandson remembers 83-year-old grandmother who died in wildfires
83-year-old grandmother Joyce Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, a resident of Fritch, said he was looking for her grandmother when he was informed of her death.
He said he wrote on a Facebook community page asking residents about his grandmother’s whereabouts while evacuating his residence.
Deputies told his uncle on Wednesday that they had found Blankenship’s remains in her burned home, Mr Quesada told The Associated Press.
Mr Quesada said she’d surprise him at times with funny little stories “about her more ornery days.”
“Just talking to her was a joy,” he said, adding that “Joy” was a nickname of hers.“Brings tears to my eyes knowing I’ll never see her again,” Mr Quesada said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies