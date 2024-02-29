Jump to content

Liveupdated1709190145

Texas wildfires: 83-year-old woman dies as second largest fire in state history burns 850,000 acres - Latest

The northernmost Smokehouse Creek fire is 3% contained and spans 850,000 acres, making it the second-largest blaze in Texas

Katie Hawkinson,Stuti Mishra
Thursday 29 February 2024 07:02
Comments
Raging wildfires engulf Texas panhandle

At least one person has died in the wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.

An 83-year-old woman identified as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher, was found dead in her destroyed house in Stinnett City in Hutchinson County, officials said.

Multiple wildfires are spreading across the Texas Panhandle that have so far burned 850,000 acres of land, prompted massive evacuations and forced a major nuclear weapons plant to shut down.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday as the fire doubled in size in a single day.

In Potter County, the spread of the Windy Deuce fire caused the Pantex Plant – which is America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons – to briefly close operations on Tuesday night. The plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning.

Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”

1709190145

Just talking to her was a joy': Grandson remembers 83-year-old grandmother who died in wildfires

83-year-old grandmother Joyce Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, a resident of Fritch, said he was looking for her grandmother when he was informed of her death.

He said he wrote on a Facebook community page asking residents about his grandmother’s whereabouts while evacuating his residence.

Deputies told his uncle on Wednesday that they had found Blankenship’s remains in her burned home, Mr Quesada told The Associated Press.

Mr Quesada said she’d surprise him at times with funny little stories “about her more ornery days.”

“Just talking to her was a joy,” he said, adding that “Joy” was a nickname of hers.“Brings tears to my eyes knowing I’ll never see her again,” Mr Quesada said.

Stuti Mishra29 February 2024 07:02
1709186314

83 year old woman killed in Texas wildfire

One person has been confirmed dead from the massive Smokehouse Creek fire, making it the first fatality from the massive wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.

The woman has been identified as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher.

The body was found in her destroyed house in Stinnett city in Hutchinson County, officials said.

The fire had destroyed at least 20 structures in Stinnett, officials said.

Stuti Mishra29 February 2024 05:58
1709182860

Smokehouse Creek fire surpassed size of US state on Wednesday

The Smokehouse Creek fire burning in the Texas panhandle jumped from 500,000 acres to more than 850,000 on Wednesday, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island and almost 20 times the size of Washington, DC.

Flames scorch grasses, trees in Texas

(Greenville Fire-Rescue/Handout via REUTERS)
Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 05:01
1709179216

SEE IT: Plane flies over apocalyptic wildfire raging in Texas near nuclear weapons facility

Plane flies over apocalyptic wildfire raging in Texas near nuclear weapons facility
Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 04:00
1709175616

Canadian, Texas schools to open for childcare as fires destroy town

The Canadian Independent School District will open their facilities on Thursday and Friday for childcare to help parents deal with fire-related issues or any other matters, according to a post on their social media.

The District plans to re-open schools on Monday.

“We realize many of our families are in the midst of dealing with the devastation of home and other property loss – we completely understand if those kids are not able to report to school until the critical things in their lives are settled,” the District said in their post.

The Smokehouse Creek fire has devastated the town of Canadian, leaving burnt debris and destroyed homes in its wake.

A home destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek fire pictured in Canadian, Texas on Wednesday

(AP)
Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 03:00
1709172016

ICYMI: City of Fritch devastated by fires

On Wednesday morning, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said many homes had been lost and some were actively on fire, especially in the small city of Fritch, Texas.

“I don’t think a lot of the folks that live in the Fritch area are probably going to be prepared for what they’re going to see as they pull into town,” a spokesperson with the office said. “Some homes were completely lost and some, honestly, are still standing and just fine.”

Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 02:00
1709168416

SEE IT: Satellite imagery of Smokehouse Creek fire

Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 01:00
1709164816

White House issues statement on Texas wildfires

“The President has been receiving updates on the wildfires that have already scorched over 500,000 acres across the Texas panhandle,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We are grateful for the brave firefighters and first responders who are working to protect people and save lives.”

“White House and federal officials are in close contact with state and local officials on the front lines of these fires, and FEMA and the US Forest Service are providing assistance to the state,” she continued. “Specifically, FEMA has issued two fire management assistance grants to support Texas and one grant for Oklahoma.”

“The National Interagency Fire Center and the US Forest Service are also providing firefighting assistance, including tanker planes as always we stand ready to provide further support as needed.”

Katie Hawkinson29 February 2024 00:00
1709161251

Wednesday evening fire status

There are five active fires in the Texas panhandle as of Wednesday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The largest blaze, the Smokehouse Creek fire, is at 850,000 acres and 3 per cent containment.

Meanwhile, the Windy Deuce fire — which prompted the brief shutdown of a nuclear weapons plant on Tuesday night — is 90,000 acres big and 25 per cent contained.

The Grape Vine Creek fire is at 60 per cent containment, burning through 30,000 acres.

Meanwhile, the 2,500-acre Magenta fire is 40 per cent contained, while the 687 Reamer fire is 10 per cent contained and burning through 2000 acres.

Katie Hawkinson28 February 2024 23:00
1709160016

Previous prescribed burns helped limit flames this week

An official with the Hutchinson County, Texas Office of Emergency Services said prescribed burning helped prevent this week’s fires from becoming worse.

“You can see where we did our prescribed burns previously, how, thankfully, our wildland team did that, because that saved a lot of people's properties,” the spokesperson said on a Facebook live video. “I know we couldn't save everything.”

Prescribed burns are fires intentionally set in controlled areas to destroy fire fuels like dried-out grass and leaves. Indigenous communities have used this practice for millennia and have long advocated for the US government to adopt it in fire-vulnerable areas.

Katie Hawkinson28 February 2024 22:40

