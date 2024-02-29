Texas wildfires: 83-year-old woman dies as second largest fire in state history burns 850,000 acres - Latest
The northernmost Smokehouse Creek fire is 3% contained and spans 850,000 acres, making it the second-largest blaze in Texas
Raging wildfires engulf Texas panhandle
At least one person has died in the wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.
An 83-year-old woman identified as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher, was found dead in her destroyed house in Stinnett City in Hutchinson County, officials said.
Multiple wildfires are spreading across the Texas Panhandle that have so far burned 850,000 acres of land, prompted massive evacuations and forced a major nuclear weapons plant to shut down.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday as the fire doubled in size in a single day.
In Potter County, the spread of the Windy Deuce fire caused the Pantex Plant – which is America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons – to briefly close operations on Tuesday night. The plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning.
Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”
Just talking to her was a joy': Grandson remembers 83-year-old grandmother who died in wildfires
83-year-old grandmother Joyce Blankenship’s grandson, Lee Quesada, a resident of Fritch, said he was looking for her grandmother when he was informed of her death.
He said he wrote on a Facebook community page asking residents about his grandmother’s whereabouts while evacuating his residence.
Deputies told his uncle on Wednesday that they had found Blankenship’s remains in her burned home, Mr Quesada told The Associated Press.
Mr Quesada said she’d surprise him at times with funny little stories “about her more ornery days.”
“Just talking to her was a joy,” he said, adding that “Joy” was a nickname of hers.“Brings tears to my eyes knowing I’ll never see her again,” Mr Quesada said.
83 year old woman killed in Texas wildfire
One person has been confirmed dead from the massive Smokehouse Creek fire, making it the first fatality from the massive wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.
The woman has been identified as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher.
The body was found in her destroyed house in Stinnett city in Hutchinson County, officials said.
The fire had destroyed at least 20 structures in Stinnett, officials said.
Smokehouse Creek fire surpassed size of US state on Wednesday
The Smokehouse Creek fire burning in the Texas panhandle jumped from 500,000 acres to more than 850,000 on Wednesday, making it larger than the state of Rhode Island and almost 20 times the size of Washington, DC.
SEE IT: Plane flies over apocalyptic wildfire raging in Texas near nuclear weapons facility
Canadian, Texas schools to open for childcare as fires destroy town
The Canadian Independent School District will open their facilities on Thursday and Friday for childcare to help parents deal with fire-related issues or any other matters, according to a post on their social media.
The District plans to re-open schools on Monday.
“We realize many of our families are in the midst of dealing with the devastation of home and other property loss – we completely understand if those kids are not able to report to school until the critical things in their lives are settled,” the District said in their post.
The Smokehouse Creek fire has devastated the town of Canadian, leaving burnt debris and destroyed homes in its wake.
ICYMI: City of Fritch devastated by fires
On Wednesday morning, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said many homes had been lost and some were actively on fire, especially in the small city of Fritch, Texas.
“I don’t think a lot of the folks that live in the Fritch area are probably going to be prepared for what they’re going to see as they pull into town,” a spokesperson with the office said. “Some homes were completely lost and some, honestly, are still standing and just fine.”
SEE IT: Satellite imagery of Smokehouse Creek fire
White House issues statement on Texas wildfires
“The President has been receiving updates on the wildfires that have already scorched over 500,000 acres across the Texas panhandle,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “We are grateful for the brave firefighters and first responders who are working to protect people and save lives.”
“White House and federal officials are in close contact with state and local officials on the front lines of these fires, and FEMA and the US Forest Service are providing assistance to the state,” she continued. “Specifically, FEMA has issued two fire management assistance grants to support Texas and one grant for Oklahoma.”
“The National Interagency Fire Center and the US Forest Service are also providing firefighting assistance, including tanker planes as always we stand ready to provide further support as needed.”
Wednesday evening fire status
There are five active fires in the Texas panhandle as of Wednesday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The largest blaze, the Smokehouse Creek fire, is at 850,000 acres and 3 per cent containment.
Meanwhile, the Windy Deuce fire — which prompted the brief shutdown of a nuclear weapons plant on Tuesday night — is 90,000 acres big and 25 per cent contained.
The Grape Vine Creek fire is at 60 per cent containment, burning through 30,000 acres.
Meanwhile, the 2,500-acre Magenta fire is 40 per cent contained, while the 687 Reamer fire is 10 per cent contained and burning through 2000 acres.
Previous prescribed burns helped limit flames this week
An official with the Hutchinson County, Texas Office of Emergency Services said prescribed burning helped prevent this week’s fires from becoming worse.
“You can see where we did our prescribed burns previously, how, thankfully, our wildland team did that, because that saved a lot of people's properties,” the spokesperson said on a Facebook live video. “I know we couldn't save everything.”
Prescribed burns are fires intentionally set in controlled areas to destroy fire fuels like dried-out grass and leaves. Indigenous communities have used this practice for millennia and have long advocated for the US government to adopt it in fire-vulnerable areas.
