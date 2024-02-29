✕ Close Raging wildfires engulf Texas panhandle

At least one person has died in the wildfires raging across the Texas Panhandle.

An 83-year-old woman identified as Joyce Blankenship, a former substitute teacher, was found dead in her destroyed house in Stinnett City in Hutchinson County, officials said.

Multiple wildfires are spreading across the Texas Panhandle that have so far burned 850,000 acres of land, prompted massive evacuations and forced a major nuclear weapons plant to shut down.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Tuesday as the fire doubled in size in a single day.

In Potter County, the spread of the Windy Deuce fire caused the Pantex Plant – which is America’s main facility for assembling and disassembling nuclear weapons – to briefly close operations on Tuesday night. The plant resumed normal operations Wednesday morning.

Dry and windy conditions amid unseasonably warm temperatures fuelled these fires. Drought conditions are not contributing — much of the panhandle has no drought, with portions of the western panhandle considered “abnormally dry” or in “moderate drought.”