Texas wildfires latest: New lawsuit cites cause of massive blazes that now span thousands of acres
There’s still no end in sight for Smokehouse Creek fire which is now five times the size of New York City
Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires
Fire crews were struggling to get a handle on multiple wildfires burning across Texas on Monday as one blaze jumped the state border into Oklahoma. Strong winds and dry conditions this past weekend exacerbated flames, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire in northern Texas which remains only 15 per cent contained, according to the forest service.
That fire has burned more than 1.1 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed.
The monster wildfire is the largest in state history. It’s suspected that it’s destroyed 500 structures and killed hundreds of cattle.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a red flag warning for the entire Panhandle from late Saturday morning through midnight Sunday after rain and snow on Thursday allowed firefighters to contain a portion of the fire.
The fires have killed at least two people.
One woman believes she knows she cause of the fires, according to CNN. In a lawsuit filed last week, Melanie McQuiddy blamed an electric company, Xcel Energy, and its inspection contractor, Southwestern Public Service Company, for not properly maintaining a pole that she says fell and started the blaze.
Map of fires ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest in state history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is just 15 per cent contained after six days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
High winds and low humidity in the Panhandle are causing “critical fire weather conditions,” and threatening to intensify the monster wildfire, according to forecasters. The fires have also destroyed over 500 structures.
Here’s a map of the fires:
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is largest in state history
Watch: Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage
Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage
Volunteer firefighters were encircled by flames from the largest wildfire in Texas history, apocalyptic footage shows. Two women were killed by the fires in the last week, but with flames still raging in a wide area authorities have been unable to thoroughly search for victims. The blaze has merged with another fire and crossed into Oklahoma, scorching more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) and was 15 per cent contained as of Saturday (2 March) according to officials. It has devastated prairie, leaving dead cattle and destroying approximately 500 structures including homes.
Texas wildfire not expected to have a significant impact on beef
David P Anderson, professor of agricultural economics at Texas A&M University, told CNN that he does not expect the price of beef to be significantly impacted due to the wildfires.
“If the fire hits your ranch, it’s a huge disaster for you,” he told the outlet. “But we don’t expect to see price effects to consumers because of this.”
Cold front moves across Texas Panhandle on Monday
A cold front set to move across the Texas Panhandle on Monday amid the largest wildfire in state’s history.
Officials said until then, however, critical fire weather conditions remain in effect.
Climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season
The cause of last week’s fires are still unknown but around the world, larger, more intense, and erratic fires are being fuelled by extreme heat and drought.
These conditions are linked to the climate crisis, caused largely by greenhouse gas emissions from decades of burning fossil fuels.
Louise Boyle reports:
California is burning – now more than ever before
California is burning – now more than ever before. Each year millions of acres of land are reduced to ashes, tens of thousands of buildings razed and countless lives put under threat. As the climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season, Louise Boyle meets the crews that are preparing to face disaster head-on
World Central Kitchen working to help families in the area
The nonprofit, which is an organisation that works to make food for families in need, made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter.
Watch: Video show scorched Texas land
Texas Fire Marshal’s Office issues guidance on wildfires
Watch: Texas ranchers begin clean up after fires
Will Texas panhandle get rain amid raging wildfires?
Rain could be possible later in the week, according to a NWS Amarillo tweet. But not a high chance.
“Not a high chance at this time, but we will watch the chance for rain later this week. Could even see a few thunderstorms, especially for the eastern Panhandles into western Oklahoma.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies