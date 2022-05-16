Tornado possible in New York City today
High winds and possible hail, as well as the chance of a rare tornado, could cause power outages
Intense thunderstorms and high winds are expected to hit the New York City area today, with the possibility of hail and even a rare tornado.
The National Weather Service warns that rains could cause flash flooding, as winds and potential hail bring damage and the possibility of power outages. The storm also has a small chance of causing a tornado, unusual for this part of the country.
The storm is predicted to hit the city in the afternoon, starting around 2 PM. Up half an inch of rain is expected, with wind speeds possibly exceeding 50 mph.
More to follow
