Ex-Tory MP jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for 2008 sexual assault against a 15-year-old boy.

Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party last month after being convicted for the attack at Southwark Crown Court. He later resigned.

Mr Justice Baker delivered the sentence on Monday and said that Khan displayed a “significant degree of brutality”.

The jury heard that Khan forced the victim to drink gin before attacking him at a house party in Staffordshire. The victim recalled feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” at the time.