Ex-Tory MP jailed for 18 months for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for 2008 sexual assault against a 15-year-old boy.
Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party last month after being convicted for the attack at Southwark Crown Court. He later resigned.
Mr Justice Baker delivered the sentence on Monday and said that Khan displayed a “significant degree of brutality”.
The jury heard that Khan forced the victim to drink gin before attacking him at a house party in Staffordshire. The victim recalled feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” at the time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies