Tropical cyclone Freddy kills 300 as flood risk lingers on

Over 300 people have died so far as authorities in Mozambique assess the extent of the damage and loss of life after Tropical Cyclone Freddy caused destructive wind and rain in the last four days.

The storm, which is one of the longest-lasting tropical cyclones ever recorded, tore through southern Africa over the weekend for a second time after first making landfall in late February.

The cyclone tracked across the Indian Ocean for more than five weeks in February and March 2023 before making the second landfall. It is also one of the deadliest in Africa in recent years.

Mozambique’s Zambezia province has seen the death toll rise to 53, doubling the previous count, while Malawi has reported 225 dead, with hundreds more injured and some still missing. The storm killed about 27 people in Madagascar and Mozambique before lashing Mozambique for the second time.

Search and rescue efforts have been hampered by continued rain and power outages, as the storm caused severe flooding, swept away roads, and left bodies and houses buried in mud.

In Malawi, the village of Mtauchira saw six men carry a coffin down a dirt road that had turned into a river, slipping in mud as the rain continued to fall.

Others stood in newly dug graves that had filled up like pools, scooping water out with buckets so they could lower in the caskets. Nearby, relatives of the dead cried and held each other, some holding umbrellas while others were drenched.

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has declared 14 days of national mourning and called for international support for relief efforts.

He said more than 80,000 people were displaced.

Although electricity was starting to come back in Malawi on Thursday, many places affected by the storm had not had running water for a week, including in the second-biggest city, Blantyre.

The death toll is expected to continue to rise, according to the UN children’s agency Unicef.

The cyclone has caused severe destruction, including the loss of lives, homes, and livelihoods, and the displacement of thousands of people in Mozambique and Malawi.

International aid organisations are responding to the crisis and providing assistance to those affected by the disaster.