Incredible footage captured by the International Space Station shows the eye of Cyclone Freddy from above as it moved towards Madagascar on Monday morning.

With gusts of up to 75mph expected, the storm will pose a “direct threat” to Mauritius and other islands in the Indian Ocean.

On Monday, Mauritius grounded flights and shut its stock exchange in preparation for the extreme weather.

Forecasters also predict heavy rains, floods and landslides in four regions of Madagascar as a result of Cyclone Freddy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.