Cyclone Freddy winds destroy sunshades on Mauritius beach

Winds from Cyclone Freddy wrecked a number of sunshades on a Mauritius beach as the storm moved across the Indian Ocean towards Madagascar on Monday.

Footage shared on social media shows a number of umbrellas knocked to the ground as waves crash into them.

Debris from battered palm trees can also be seen scattered across the beach.

In anticipation of Cyclone Freddy, Mauritius was forced to close its airport on Monday (20 February), with wind gusts of 75mph expected as the storm hit.

