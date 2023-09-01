✕ Close Flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundate Steinhatchee, Florida

After Hurricane Idalia, there are now concerns over flesh-eating bacteria, carbon monoxide, and other health risks in the state, local officials said.

Lieutenant governor Jeanette Nunez, state surgeon general Joseph Ladapo and others said Floridians need to take precautions to avoid illness or death after the storm, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

One of the big dangers post-Idalia is vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria found in warm, brackish water.

The storm left three people dead across Florida and Georgia as it headed into the North Atlantic having battered North Carolina.

Idalia ploughed into Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning before losing power as it moved inland through Georgia and the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center reported that Tropical Storm Idalia continued to lose power as it moved offshore, however areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts, are expected from eastern South Carolina through eastern North Carolina.

President Joe Biden will visit Florida to see the aftermath and recovery efforts on Saturday morning, he said on a surprise visit to FEMA’s offices in Washington, DC.