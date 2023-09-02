✕ Close Flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundate Steinhatchee, Florida

Hurricane Idalia has left behind a trail of destruction with evacuated residents returning to find their homes gone while thousands more are still without power.

Idalia ploughed into Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane on Wednesday morning before losing power as it moved inland through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

As of 4am ET on Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported that Idalia had the strength of a post-tropical cyclone and was heading for Bermuda where it will bring heavy rain and powerful winds over the weekend.

In Florida, 97,000 homes were still without power as of 4.45am ET on Friday morning.

Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday that restoring power and clearing debris would be a key priority throughout Friday. There are also concerns over flesh-eating bacteria, carbon monoxide, and other health risks in the state, local officials said.

Analysts are now estimating that Idalia may become the most costly climate disaster in the US this year, according to a report, as President Joe Biden has requested billions of dollars more in extra disaster relief as part of a supplemental funding request.

Mr Biden will visit Florida on Saturday morning to survey the recovery efforts.