Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tropical Storm Ophelia threatens to lash the East Coast

Areas of North Carolina and Virginia could get hit with up to seven inches of rain

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 22 September 2023 21:03
Comments

Tropical Storm Ophelia may form in Atlantic

Tropical Strom Ophelia is threatening to lash the East Coast with gusty winds and heavy rainfall this weekend.

Weather experts say that the storm, which has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast, will weaken as it moves north after drenching states in the region.

Rain was moving into North Carolina on Friday lunchtime with some areas in the eastern part of the state as well as southeastern Virginia expected to get up to seven inches.

“People in coastal areas should take this storm seriously,” AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. “This is going to be a nasty and formidable storm.”

According to the National Hurricane Center‘s Friday afternoon update, Ophelia is about 185 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 60mph.

Recommended

More than seven million people were under Tropical Storm warnings on Friday afternoon.

Tropical Strom Ophelia is threatening to lash the East Coast with gusty winds and heavy rainfall this weekend

(NHC)

Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin declared a State of Emergency in the state on Friday ahead of its arrival.

“As this storm has organized and strengthened, it’s becoming clear based on the latest forecasts that impacts to the commonwealth are likely,” Mr Youngkin said in a statement.

Recommended

“We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm. Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

Some areas of Virginia and North Carolina may see a storm surge of between three and five feet.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in