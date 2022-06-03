Tropical storm warning issued in Florida, Bahamas, Cuba as remains of Agatha strengthen over Gulf

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Friday 03 June 2022 14:32
<p>A projected path for what is currently called Potential Tropical Cyclone One</p>

A projected path for what is currently called Potential Tropical Cyclone One

(National Hurricane Center)

A tropical storm warning has been issued for southern Florida, as well as parts of the Bahamas and Cuba as what remains of Hurricane Agatha lumbers over the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the storm to hit Florida’s west coast sometime on Saturday before sweeping across the southern end of the state.

They give the storm a 90 per cent chance of forming a cyclone within the next couple days, likely later on Friday.

Right now, the system is being called “Potential Tropical Cyclone One” — but if it reaches tropical storm status, with winds over 39 miles per hour (63 kph) — it would be named Tropical Storm Alex.

This would be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began this week.

This is a breaking new story, more to follow

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in