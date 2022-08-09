Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued its top warning for fire severity as UK temperatures are set to soar in a fresh heatwave.

It has forecast an “exceptional” risk for southeastern pockets of England from Thursday, with more areas affecte as the week goes on.

Most of the South, as well as parts of central and eastern England, are covered by the top warning on Saturday.

This alert system looks at how severe a fire could be if one were to break out. It is not an assessment of the risk of a wildfire starting in the first place.

While some areas are covered by the “exceptional” alert, most of England has been issued with a “high” or “very high” severity risk throughout the week.

It comes as temperatures are set to soar in a fresh heatwave, which is expected to last longer than the bout of extreme heat in July.

Temperatures are expected to fall short of the record-breaking levels last month. The Met Office expects them to reach the mid-30Cs by the end of the week.

The latest heatwave comes after months of low rain which has left the countryside and urban parks and gardens tinder-dry, increasing the risk of wildfires.

Households in some areas are being urged not to light fires or have barbecues to protect communities and landscapes from blazes.

Scientists warn that the likelihood of droughts occurring is becoming higher due to the climate crisis, driven by greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and other human activities.

Global warming is also making heatwaves more intense, frequent and likely - with research showing last month’s record temperatures would have been “virtually impossible” without it.

More follows...