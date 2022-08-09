UK weather – live: Heatwave wildfire and health warnings as temperatures set to surge
Temperatures are expected soar and hit the mid-30s by end of week
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a heat health alert for all regions of England as the country braces itself for another heatwave this week.
The Met Office said temperatures were expected soar and hit the mid-30s by the end of the week, with a possible top temperature of 36C on Saturday.
It comes weeks after the UK was gripped in a severe heatwave as tempertures hit a record-breaking 40C and a succession of fires to broke out across the country.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that temperatures will be rising “day after day” and that as the week progresses the whole of the UK is likely to see warm, hot conditions. He added: “It does look like a prolonged period of dry weather and obviously that’s bad news for southern England where some rain would really be useful now.”
The low levels of rain have already prompted several water companies to announce hosepipe bans and others have warned they may need to follow suit.
The Met Office’s fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start, is very high for most of England and Wales, and will reach “exceptional“ for a swathe of England by the weekend.
What is the forecast for this week?
The UK is set to face another heatwave this week which is expected to last longer than the one in July.
Temperatures are due to soar, with forecasters saying they could enter the mid-30Cs by Friday.
Full story on this week’s sweltering forecast here:
UK faces longer heatwave than July’s 40C record as millions under hosepipe ban
Met Office says forecast is ‘bad news’ for southern areas ‘where some rain would really be useful now’
‘Sunshine from the word go'
Here is what the Met Office forecasts for this morning:
Heat health alert set to kick in today
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a heat health alert for all regions of England as the country braces itself for another heatwave, Joe Middleton reports.
This is coming into force from midday today.
UK weather: Heat health alert issued ahead of heatwave
The Met Office says a heatwave is highly likely this week and that temperatures could rise to the low to mid-30s
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage on UK weather as temperatures are set to soar.
