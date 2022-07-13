The Met Office has extended its “danger to life” warning over extreme heat for a further 24 hours, with the possibility that temperatures could hit a record-breaking 40C.

The national forecaster’s “amber” alert covers nearly all of England and will now be in force from Saturday at midnight until the same time on Tuesday.

With the NHS already under pressure as the relentless heat drives more people to A&E, the Met Office warned the impacts upon people and infrastructure will be widespread – with health consequences not merely limited to at-risk individuals.

“Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life,” the forecaster warns.

It is likely that “substantial changes in working practices and daily routines” will be required, according to the Met Office, which told the country to brace for delays, closures and cancellations for those travelling by road, rail and air over the weekend as a result of the heat.

More follows...