UK weather – live: Warning of national heatwave emergency as health alert extended
Health authorities raise alarm over danger from high temperatures
The government is reportedly drawing up plans for an emergency reponse to the heatwave currently gripping the country, as the Met Office has extended the amber heat warning until Monday.
The Daily Telegraph reported that a Cobra meeting was held at Downing Street about the soaring temperatures in the UK and the possible danger to life if temperatures hit 40C.
The UK Health Security Agency could declare a “level four emergency” if the heat becomes so severe that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.
A spokesman told the newspaper: “There’s a possibility of a level four heatwave. If it gets above 104F (40C), then it is likely to be a level four heatwave for the first time.”
Meanwhile, the amber extreme heat alert issued by the Met Office for “exceptionally high” temperatures has been extended until next Monday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death.
The heatwave has only just begun and forecasters said there was a 30 per cent chance the UK could see record 40C temperatures towards the end of the week.
What was Britain’s notorious heatwave of 1976 like?
Britain is currently sweltering in its second heatwave of the summer, with temperatures passing 30C on Monday and tipped to rise beyond 35C in southeast England on Sunday (Joe Sommerlad writes).
The Met Office has issued an amber warning concerning the extreme heat forecast for the coming weekend and has warned that the phenomenon is likely to become a more regular occurrence by 2050 as a result of the climate crisis.
While it is certainly scorching out there, the standard by which all British summers are judged remains June to August of 1976, when the UK reportedly recorded its hottest average temperature for more than 350 years and its driest summer for 200, a record subsequently surpassed by an even more barren 1995.
The subject of a nostalgic recent documentary on Channel 5, the heatwave of 1976 reached its peak between 23 June and 7 July, a 15-day period over the course of which at least somewhere in England recorded a temperature of more than 32.2C.
Worse expected as European heatwave fuels wildfires
Top weather experts have said the worst is yet to come despite soaring temperatures causing wildfires in Spain and Portugal with Western Europe reeling with the second heatwave in weeks.
“We do expect it to worsen,” World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis said in a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.
“Accompanying this heat is drought. We’ve got very, very dry soils,” she said.
“The glaciers in the Alps are really being punished at the moment. It’s been a very bad season for the glaciers. And we’re still relatively early in the summer.”
The temperatures have been pushed to above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday.
The highest temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in parts of France, Germany and even in the Low Countries by the weekend.
Britain braced for disruption as heatwave could bring record temperatures
Britons are being warned of widespread disruption as temperatures look set to reach a dangerously high peak in the coming days.
Forecasters believe there is a 30% chance the mercury could surpass the current UK record of 38.7C, set in Cambridge in 2019, as temperatures continue to climb over the weekend and into next week.
An “amber” extreme heat warning covering much of England and Wales on Sunday and Monday says there could be a danger to life or potential serious illness, with adverse health effects not just limited to the most vulnerable.
There could also be road closures, and delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, while ambulance services in England are on the highest level of alert as difficulties with the hot weather combine with Covid absences among staff and ongoing delays handing patients over to A&E.
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are likely to bring some rain in the north of the UK and highs of 27C or 28C – slightly cooler than Tuesday which saw 31C in parts of south-east England.
Huge fire breaks out in North Yorkshire field as heatwave takes hold
A huge fire broke out in a field in North Yorkshire as the UK experienced scorching temperatures (Zoe Tidman writes).
Large flames were seen billowing from a stretch of land near Ripon in a video captured from a passing car on Monday.
The blaze can be seen stretching across the field as the motorist drives on.
Police said the fire had erupted as the UK was gripped by soaring temperatures.
Why climate change could be making your hay fever worse
Global heating could be making hay fever worse for sufferers in the UK, experts say.
Hay fever affects almost 10 million people in England, the equivalent of almost one in four adults, and the Met Office has said research shows that the number of sufferers is rising year on year.
Researchers told The Independent there was evidence that global heating was increasing the quantity or potency of different types of pollen, and that traffic pollution could also be exacerbating suffering.
Dr Beverley Adams-Groom, a pollen expert and forecaster at the University of Worcester, said researchers thought people could be suffering from hay fever more in recent years because grass seed pollen might be getting more potent with more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
More than nine in 10 hay fever sufferers are affected by grass pollen between May and August in the UK, according to Dr Adams-Groom.
What is a national heatwave emergency and what might that look like?
Government officials are meeting regularly to assess the impact of the heatwave blasting Britain, and have not ruled out that the first-ever national heatwave emergency could be declared.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued health alerts across the majority of the country already, including guidance for schools and hospitals and the Met Office has extended an amber heat warning for “exceptionally high” temperatures until Monday.
Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, have been warned to take care, while there have been reports of train tracks catching fire, reservoir water levels hitting record lows, and hospitals under pressure.
Forecasters have said it was possible temperatures could reach 40C later this week, which would break the record for the UK’s hottest day.
Watch: Youths leap off Tower Bridge into Thames in ‘extremely dangerous’ stunt
A group of youths backflipped off Tower Bridge into the River Thames in a move that drew criticism online as the UK sweltered in the summer heat.
Footage of the “extremely dangerous” stunt posted on social media showed three young men spinning from the bridge in unison before a fourth followed.
The deck of the central London bridge stands around 30ft above the water level, though can be much higher at low tide.
Plan for maximum working temperature brought to parliament
Ministers must introduce a maximum working temperature to help protect employees from tiredness, infections, heat stroke and death, MPs have urged.
They want a limit of 30C in most workplaces or 27C for those doing strenuous work guaranteed in law.
Employers would have a legal duty to introduce “effective control measures”, such as installing ventilation or moving staff away from windows and sources of heat, under the proposals.
A total of 37 MPs have signed a motion, tabled in the House of Commons by Labour’s Ian Mearns in support of the plan.
Breakdowns up 10 per cent on average in heatwave
The RAC recorded a 10 per cent increase in breakdowns on Monday compared with a typical Monday in mid-July, with hundreds of vehicles across the UK not able to function properly due to the heat.
Rod Dennis, a spokesman for the motoring company, said: “If temperatures were to go as high as around 40C, as some are predicting, then people should question their decision to drive in the first place.”
Drivers are being advised to have a bottle of water in their vehicle.
Several local authorities including Hampshire County Council and Lincolnshire County Council are also preparing to dispatch gritters to spread sand over melting roads.
National Highways said its network of motorways and A roads was “highly resilient to extremes of weather, including hot weather”.
More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze in Trafalgar Square pub
Huge plumes of smoke rose over central London after a fire broke out in the cellar of a pub in Trafalgar Square during a scorching heatwave on Tuesday afternoon.
Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze along with police and ambulances. London Fire Brigade (LFB) has told people to avoid the area.
Around 150 people were evacuated from the building and police said there had been no injuries.
Firefighters were still tackling the blaze as the sun went down, after being called at 5.49pm.
Authorities did not know what sparked the fire but could determine it began beneath the floorboards of the Admiralty Pub some 30 yards from Nelson’s Column.
