✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The government is reportedly drawing up plans for an emergency reponse to the heatwave currently gripping the country, as the Met Office has extended the amber heat warning until Monday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that a Cobra meeting was held at Downing Street about the soaring temperatures in the UK and the possible danger to life if temperatures hit 40C.

The UK Health Security Agency could declare a “level four emergency” if the heat becomes so severe that “illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy”.

A spokesman told the newspaper: “There’s a possibility of a level four heatwave. If it gets above 104F (40C), then it is likely to be a level four heatwave for the first time.”

Meanwhile, the amber extreme heat alert issued by the Met Office for “exceptionally high” temperatures has been extended until next Monday, with forecasters warning the conditions have the potential to cause serious illness or even death.

The heatwave has only just begun and forecasters said there was a 30 per cent chance the UK could see record 40C temperatures towards the end of the week.