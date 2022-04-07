Ministers say the plans will boost clean and affordable energy - but also support fossil fuel drilling in North Sea (AFP via Getty Images)

The UK government is set to announce an ambition of eight new nuclear stations and a drive to exploit hydrogen as it unveils much-anticipated plans for energy independence.

Ministers have vowed to boost “cleaner and affordable energy” through sources such as wind and solar, while also pressing ahead with more fossil fuel drilling in the North Sea to bolster domestic energy production.

The new energy security strategy is set to be unveiled in full today. It comes as rising international gas prices send household bills soaring in the UK and the country is moving away from Russian oil in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK business secretary, admitted it would do little to alleviate soaring fuels bills now, while the former head of energy watchdog Ofgem said the UK would “continue to be dependent on fossil fuels” in the short run.

Meanwhile green groups criticised a lack of action over home insulation - which they said would help to slash bills - and a perceived focus on industry.