UK energy strategy - live: Kwarteng to unveil nuclear power plan as minister admits bills won’t fall for years
Energy security strategy set to shun onshore wind power and clear way to increased oil and gas production
The UK government is set to announce an ambition of eight new nuclear stations and a drive to exploit hydrogen as it unveils much-anticipated plans for energy independence.
Ministers have vowed to boost “cleaner and affordable energy” through sources such as wind and solar, while also pressing ahead with more fossil fuel drilling in the North Sea to bolster domestic energy production.
The new energy security strategy is set to be unveiled in full today. It comes as rising international gas prices send household bills soaring in the UK and the country is moving away from Russian oil in light of the invasion of Ukraine.
Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK business secretary, admitted it would do little to alleviate soaring fuels bills now, while the former head of energy watchdog Ofgem said the UK would “continue to be dependent on fossil fuels” in the short run.
Meanwhile green groups criticised a lack of action over home insulation - which they said would help to slash bills - and a perceived focus on industry.
Minister admits strategy won’t fix cost-of-living crisis now
However, Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, has admitted the energy security strategy will do little to help alleviate soaring fuel bills now.
”You are right to say that the strategy is more of a medium term, three, four or five-year answer, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t address this,” he told Sky News.
“It’s really important that we get an energy strategy, an energy policy, that means we can have more security and independence in the year ahead.”
PA
PM says plan is about making British energy ‘cleaner, more affordable and more secure'
Boris Johnson has said the plan aims to make British energy “cleaner, more affordable and more secure”.
He said it comes in response to rising energy prices across the world - and which have soared since the invasion of Ukraine.
See here:
What else can we expect from today?
The government has already teased the main headlines of the energy strategy security plan, which is set to be unveiled in full today.
It will also include plans on:
- Boosting offshore wind capacity
- New North Sea oil and gas projects
- Investments for heat pumps to be made in UK
- Plans to increase domestic solar capacity
What will be at the heart of the new energy strategy?
A revival of nuclear power and a drive to exploit hydrogen will be unveiled in a controversial new energy strategy – but calls to end the block on onshore wind turbines will be rejected.
Boris Johnson will argue the long-delayed plan will reduce the UK’s vulnerability to “volatile international prices”, following Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Rob Merrick, our deputy political editor, has the full story of what the energy security strategy will include:
Nuclear power at heart of new energy strategy, but onshore wind farm curbs to stay
Ambition to build eight new nuclear plants, but details of how they will be funded unlikely
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the UK’s long-awaited energy security strategy plan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies