The US has imposed new sanctions on the families of Russian president Vladimir Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, including Putin’s daughters.

“I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha,” US president Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. “Today, along with our allies and partners, we’re announcing a new round of devastating sanctions.”

US officials said Maria and Katerina Putin, his two adult daughters, will face measures as well as Lavrov’s wife and children and members of Russia’s security council.

It comes as it was revealed that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol since Russia launched its war. Some 210 children are among those who have been murdered, mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Wednesday, adding Russian forces had bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people had been “burned to death”.

He also said more than 90 per cent of the city’s infrastructure has now been destroyed by the Russian shelling.