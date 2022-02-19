The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.

Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.

Further north, people can expect some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Met officials have also warned of possible injuries from slips and falls on frosty surfaces.

Forecasters have issued alerts that a second instalment of powerful winds today could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice.

As large parts of the UK remain at a standstill this morning with rail networks across the country unable to stand down yesterday’s major transport closures, the Met have said there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

Moving into Sunday, forecasters have urged caution as heavy downpours in northwest England could bring flooding to a number of homes and businesses, while spray on roads is likely to cause delays to travel times.

Meanwhile ferocious winds are expected to tear through Northern Ireland, Scotland and some coastlines along the Irish Sea, bringing with them a slight chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

Met officials have warned of a small chance of “danger to life” as strong gusts whip up large waves causing beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. There is also a small chance of conditions causing longer journey times.

The yellow weather alert for wind remains in place into Monday until 12pm accompanied by the same warnings.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in the UK in the wake of Friday’s record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.

The Met Office had issued two ultra-rare “red” weather warnings, including in the southeast for the first time.

As of Friday night, the number of households without power listed by regional providers was 6,000 in Northern Power, 112,000 in Western Power, 260 in Electricity North West, 156,000 in UK Power Networks, and 120,000 in the Scottish and Southern networks.

Meanwhile, four people have died after ferocious winds brought damage and disruption to the UK and Ireland.

A woman in her 30s was killed when a tree fell on a car in north London, a man in his 50s died when debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle in Merseyside, and a man in his 20s died after his truck collided with a fallen tree in Hampshire.

Large parts of the UK have were brought to a standstill, with major transport closures and power outages. Millions of people were urged to stay at home due to the storm, one of the worst to hit the UK in a generation.

According to National Rail Enquiries, many train services will remain closed this morning and “do not travel” notices have been reissued for a number of lines.

National Rail said “routes across most of Great Britain” remain affected.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning. It is expected a number of these routes will not reopen until the afternoon.