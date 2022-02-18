Inside of London’s O2 Arena left exposed after Storm Eunice rips off roof

The inside of London’s O2 area was left exposed after Storm Eunice ripped off part of the iconic roof.

What was left of the venue’s covering could be seen flapping in the wind in the aftermath of Friday’s adverse weather.

The structure, which was known as the Millennium Dome when it opened in 2000, will remain closed into the weekend as “urgent repairs” are made to the roof.

Winds of up to 122mph were recorded across the UK during what was one of the worst storms in a generation.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.