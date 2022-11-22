Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hosepipe ban affecting millions to be lifted after weeks of heavy rain

Thames Water thanked customers for their water conservation effort

Samuel Webb
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:53
Comments
Rain bursts through ASDA roof

After weeks of heavy rain and with storms on the way, Thames Water has lifted its ban on watering crops and washing cars.

The company, supplying London and the Home Counties, had planned to keep the hosepipe ban introduced at the height of the drought on August 24th, in place till 2023.

But today it sent customers a message stating: "We’re ending our hosepipe ban.

"We’re pleased to announce that the hosepipe ban is over for everyone across our region. Thank you so much for all your efforts to help save water.

"The wet weather throughout autumn has begun to make a real difference, following on from a year of below-average rain.

Recommended

"In many places, the ground is becoming wet enough for water to sink down into the underground sources that feed local rivers.

"You’ve played a vital part by using water wisely - we’re really grateful for all you’ve done. "We’re working hard to improve things, with our teams fixing around 1,000 leaks a week.

"We still need more showers through the winter to continue filling underground sources and rivers, but our forecasts suggest that even 60 per cent of normal winter rain will be enough to return to a healthy position.

"If you’d like to carry on the good work and keep saving water, this really helps the environment because we can take less from rivers and boreholes.

"Thanks again for helping us remove the restrictions."

It follows weeks of rain, with floods in many places - and weather experts warn more is on the way.

The ban was introduced in the heat of summer, with a lack of rain resulting in reservoir and river levels dwindling.

Two weeks ago Southern Water lifted its three-month-old hosepipe ban for millions of homes and gardens in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

And South East Water, serving large parts of Kent and Sussex, said its ban, imposed on August 12th, would remain.

Recommended

It’s not yet clear whether South East Water will now follow Thames Water’s lead to lift it early.

Along with the recent rain, there’s been a huge drop in demand as summer-parched gardens no longer need watering and swimming pools don’t need topping up.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in