The UK has seen its hottest day of the year so far - nearly double the average for this time of year.

Temperatures of 19.3 degrees have been recorded in Kinlochewe, Scotland, which is around 10 degrees above average for the time of year, the Met Office has said.

Across the north west of Scotland, temperatures are expected to be 19 degrees in Oban, and 20 degrees in Achnagart.

England is expected to see highs of 16 degrees in Birmingham and 15 degrees in Manchester, Southampton and the capital.

Cardiff is also set to enjoy temperatures of up to 16 degrees whilst the rest of the UK remains in the low teens.

Saturday evening will see a drop in temperature but will remain dry with mostly clear skies, the Met Office predicts. There may be a touch of frost in rural and upland areas, whilst wind will be felt throughout the south and west of the country.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "Today lots of areas will be seeing a very warm day for March, especially in north-west Scotland and parts of the Moray coast. We could see temperatures up to 20C in that area this afternoon.

The UK has recorded its warmest day of the year in Scotland (PA)

"Away from that we’re likely to see temperatures of the mid to high teens, so highs of about 15C in London, and then in more western areas, so the north coast of Devon and Cornwall and the north coast of Wales, we can see more like 16C or 17C in those areas.

"Having said that, for some southern and eastern areas of the UK it is feeling a little bit cooler than it did yesterday because of a stronger breeze, and sea temperatures aren’t that warm at the moment."

Sunday and Monday are expected to stay dry for the most part although slightly cooler and cloudier. Whilst clouds are expected over East Anglia and far southeast of England along with a little rain, strong spells of sunshine should prevail elsewhere.

The sunshine is expected to pick up again into Tuesday and Wednesday reaching the mid to high teens with a jet stream tracking to the north of the UK, letting high pressure dominate from the east.

"There will certainly be some long-lived sunshine but it might not be wall-to-wall sunshine like on a day like today when there’s hardly a cloud in the sky,” Ms Shuttleworth said.