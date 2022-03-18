UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit 20C this weekend as Britain basks in sunny weather

Weekend will see temperatures rise well above average for this time of the year

Furvah Shah
Friday 18 March 2022 18:36
Comments
<p>Sunny spells and blue skies are expected for the weekend, according to the Met Office</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Britain is set for a weekend of warm weather as temperatures hit highs of up to 20C in parts of the country.

People across England were enjoying temperatures of 17.5C on Friday and more sunny weather is set to come this weekend, the Met Office said.

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The average temperatures for this time of year are between nine to 12 degrees, so things are well above average.”

A sunny day on Saturday is expected for most with highs of up to 20C in areas of northwest Scotland. For those in southern and eastern locations, a strong breeze is set to cool things down compared to Friday.

“Other western areas, such as north Wales, Devon and Cumbria could see temperatures of 15C to 16C – so, around 11 degrees above average for this time of year,” Ms Shuttleworth added.

The London Eye can be seen from St James’ Park, central London

(PA Wire)

On Sunday, a cooler day is to be expected with Britain looking more overcast.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “We’ll see colder air across the UK knocking temperatures down to average or just below.”

At the start next week, above average temperatures are to be expected again and could reach up to the high teens by Tuesday.

Fog and drizzle is then likely for those on eastern coasts from Tuesday onwards and temperatures will cool down again for most.

