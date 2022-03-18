UK heatwave: Temperatures could hit 20C this weekend as Britain basks in sunny weather
Weekend will see temperatures rise well above average for this time of the year
Britain is set for a weekend of warm weather as temperatures hit highs of up to 20C in parts of the country.
People across England were enjoying temperatures of 17.5C on Friday and more sunny weather is set to come this weekend, the Met Office said.
Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The average temperatures for this time of year are between nine to 12 degrees, so things are well above average.”
A sunny day on Saturday is expected for most with highs of up to 20C in areas of northwest Scotland. For those in southern and eastern locations, a strong breeze is set to cool things down compared to Friday.
“Other western areas, such as north Wales, Devon and Cumbria could see temperatures of 15C to 16C – so, around 11 degrees above average for this time of year,” Ms Shuttleworth added.
On Sunday, a cooler day is to be expected with Britain looking more overcast.
Ms Shuttleworth said: “We’ll see colder air across the UK knocking temperatures down to average or just below.”
At the start next week, above average temperatures are to be expected again and could reach up to the high teens by Tuesday.
Fog and drizzle is then likely for those on eastern coasts from Tuesday onwards and temperatures will cool down again for most.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies