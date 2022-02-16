Storm Dudley is currently barrelling towards the UK and is expected to hit the north on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice follows on Friday, the pair bringing 90mph gales, heavy rain and snow.

Forecasters have issued a number of weather warnings for the two storms lasting until the end of the week, alerting people to the dangers of high winds and potential disruption to transport.

The warnings begin on Wednesday afternoon and are not expected to ease until 9pm on Friday night, covering virtually all parts of the country at different points over the next three days.

“It’s Scotland and the north’s turn on Wednesday and into Thursday, and then it’s probably going to be the southern parts of England and Wales that will see the very strongest winds on Friday,” said Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.

Train services in Scotland will be halted from 4pm this afternoon for safety reasons as the wind speeds are expected to reach their height, Scotrail has said.

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Storm Dudley’s predicted progress across the UK into Thursday.

5pm

While the Highlands of Scotland will initally bear the brunt of the storm, southern and southwestern will also get pretty wet.

(Met Office)

6pm

As the evening rolls on, northern and central England, Wales and East Anglia will largely be spared the deluge.

(Met Office)

7pm

The far north of Scotland will be hard hit as the worst of the rain is dispersed over the North Sea, although northern France and the English Channel can also expect a dousing.

(Met Office)

8pm

Those trends continue until the front begins to fragment.

(Met Office)

9pm

Sporadic patches of rain can be expected into the night.

(Met Office)

12am

By midnight, Northern Ireland can expect the downfall it has largely managed to avoid up until this point.

(Met Office)

3am

Into the early hours of Thursday morning, England is largely free from rain but the same cannot be said for western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

(Met Office)

6am

The worst of the downpour will be concentrated over central Scotland and its Atlantic coast as the new day dawns.

(Met Office)

9am

The storm will be increasingly fragmented across the north of the UK on Thursday morning.

(Met Office)

12pm

Central Wales looks likely to get a dousing come Thursday lunchtime, according to the current forecast.