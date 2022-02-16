UK weather: When will Storm Dudley hit and where as Britain battered by 90mph gales
UK set to be drenched by wet weather and 90mph gales over coming days
Storm Dudley is currently barrelling towards the UK and is expected to hit the north on Wednesday and Thursday before Storm Eunice follows on Friday, the pair bringing 90mph gales, heavy rain and snow.
Forecasters have issued a number of weather warnings for the two storms lasting until the end of the week, alerting people to the dangers of high winds and potential disruption to transport.
The warnings begin on Wednesday afternoon and are not expected to ease until 9pm on Friday night, covering virtually all parts of the country at different points over the next three days.
“It’s Scotland and the north’s turn on Wednesday and into Thursday, and then it’s probably going to be the southern parts of England and Wales that will see the very strongest winds on Friday,” said Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan.
Train services in Scotland will be halted from 4pm this afternoon for safety reasons as the wind speeds are expected to reach their height, Scotrail has said.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at Storm Dudley’s predicted progress across the UK into Thursday.
5pm
While the Highlands of Scotland will initally bear the brunt of the storm, southern and southwestern will also get pretty wet.
6pm
As the evening rolls on, northern and central England, Wales and East Anglia will largely be spared the deluge.
7pm
The far north of Scotland will be hard hit as the worst of the rain is dispersed over the North Sea, although northern France and the English Channel can also expect a dousing.
8pm
Those trends continue until the front begins to fragment.
9pm
Sporadic patches of rain can be expected into the night.
12am
By midnight, Northern Ireland can expect the downfall it has largely managed to avoid up until this point.
3am
Into the early hours of Thursday morning, England is largely free from rain but the same cannot be said for western Scotland and Northern Ireland.
6am
The worst of the downpour will be concentrated over central Scotland and its Atlantic coast as the new day dawns.
9am
The storm will be increasingly fragmented across the north of the UK on Thursday morning.
12pm
Central Wales looks likely to get a dousing come Thursday lunchtime, according to the current forecast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies