Storm Franklin news – live: Met Office issues weather warning as UK braces for strong winds and heavy rain
Forecasters warn a third wave of alarming weather conditions today could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice
The UK is facing a third storm in four days as Storm Franklin has been officially named.
The Met Office announced this morning that the more strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.
It comes hot on the heels of Storm Eunice and Storm Dudley earlier this week, which saw gales of up to 122mph cause damage and travel chaos across Britain.
Four people died in Eunice, which hit on Friday and has caused an estimated £300,000 worth of damage, while tens of thousands of homes are still without power.
New amber and yellow weather warnings are now in place as the bad weather looks set to continue into next week.
Storm Franklin officially named by Met Office
Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK on Sunday just two days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause “travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property” in Northern Ireland.
Milder yellow warnings for wind also cover Wales and most of England from midday until 3pm, and the North West and Northern Ireland from midday until midnight.
Identical wind warnings have been issued for Monday.
Environment agencies have also issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK.
This comes just two days after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was a record national outage over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.4 million homes affected.
Some 83,000 people were still without power on Sunday morning, according to the Energy Networks Association.
The Environment Agency has issued 44 flood warnings where “flooding is likely” for locations mainly in the north and west of England, and 117 alerts where “flooding is possible” for the north-western half of the UK, London and the south coast.
Some 18 flood warnings and seven alerts have also been issued across the Scottish Borders, Ayrshire, Orkney and the Western Isles by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.
Natural Resources Wales has issued six flood warnings for areas just east of Shrewsbury, and 25 alerts covering much of the country.
What time do the weather warnings come into force?
The Met Office has put yellow weather warnings in place for most parts of the UK today.
Almost all of the country, except for the North East and Scotland has a warning in place for strong winds – that are forecast to start about noon until the same time on Monday.
Parts of Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancaster, Merseyside, north Staffordshire, and Yorkshire also have a warning in place for heavy rain. The warning came into force from midnight today to 6pm.
Forecasters warn of a second wave of power outages
Winds up to 80 mph could result in another wave of power cuts this week, according to forecasters.
Some 155,000 households were still without power on Sunday evening following Storm Eunice.
About 1.3 million homes in total had no electricity because of the destruction caused by strong winds.
As well as more power cuts, flooding is also expected in parts of the north of England.
Emily Atkinson has the full picture:
Powerful 80mph winds and heavy rain to batter UK for two days
Gusts may reach up to 80 mph on exposed coasts and hills in Scotland and Northern Ireland
Sixteen people killed by Storm Eunice in whole of Europe - report
At least 16 people reportedly died as a result of Storm Eunice in Europe.
The deaths occured in the British Isles (UK and Ireland), the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland.
Operations to clean-up the destruction left by the storm and to restore power to millions of affected homes have been underway.
UK possibly had ‘record power outage’ during Storm Eunice
The Energy Networks Association said it believes the UK may have experienced a record outage over a 24-hour period on Friday.
Some 155,000 households – of about 1.3 million that were affected by deadly destruction caused by Storm Eunice – were still without power on Sunday evening.
Among them were 34,000 customers in southeast England, 42,000 in eastern England, 44,000 in southwest England, 19,000 in southern England, and 13,000 in South Wales.
Electricity provider Western Power Distribution (WPD) confirmed the outage was the most widespread ever recorded for the south west of England.
The company said: “Since it first hit, Storm Eunice has officially caused the highest number of power cuts in a 24 hour period our South West region has ever experienced.
“Our engineers are continuing to work relentlessly to restore supplies to our customers despite the awful conditions.”
Yellow weather warnings in place for most of UK
The Met Office has put yellow weather warnings in place for most parts of the UK today.
Almost all of the country, except for the North East and Scotland has a warning in place for strong winds.
Parts of Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancaster, Merseyside, north Staffordshire, and Yorkshire also have a warning in place for rain.
Met Office issues warnings wind and rain
Weather warnings for wind and rain cover much of the central and southern England, parts of Wales and all of Northern Ireland on Sunday and Monday.
Get the full forecast here:
Heavy snow to fall in England today as warnings issued for ice, wind and rain
Forecasters warn a second instalment of powerful winds today could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice
Strong winds and band of torrential rain to spread south through England and Wales
A BBC Weather forecaster has predicted there will be some “particularly strong and squally winds” accompanying a narrow band of torrential rain spreading south through Wales and England on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday morning to be ‘wet and windy’ for most
Tomorrow morning looks likely to be a wet and windy one for many, with rain spreading south and east followed by blustery showers, according to the Met Office.
It is expected to be a mild start for most but turning colder in the north as the morning progresses.
Tributes to ‘devoted’ father killed by falling tree who died ‘in the line of duty’
The wife of an Irish council worker who died after being hit by a falling tree during Storm Eunice has paid tribute to the “extremely great husband and father”.
William “Billy” Kinsella, 59, had been clearing debris from a road leading to a school near his home in County Wexford when he was fatally injured by a tree brought down in fierce winds on Friday. Three other people were also killed during the storm on the same day.
Read more:
Tributes to ‘devoted’ father killed by falling tree who died ‘in the line of duty’
Council worker was ‘extremely great husband and father,’ says wife of 26 years
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies