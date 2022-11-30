Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Gem-like’ gecko makes Caribbean comeback

The wild population had shrunk to one-fifth of its former size due to aggressive poaching

Samuel Webb
Wednesday 30 November 2022 05:37
Comments
Robotic reptiles reveal animals walked tall earlier than previously thought

A tiny endangered gecko with jewel-like markings is making a comeback in the Caribbean thanks to conservation efforts.

The critically endangered Union Island gecko’s population increased from 10,000 in 2018 to around 18,000 today, an increase of 80 per cent, according to Fauna & Flora International (FFI), Re:wild, and local partners.

The only known population of the rare Union Island gecko, a reptile that is about the size of a paperclip, is confined to a 50-hectare patch of ancient forest in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making it particularly vulnerable to human activities.

"As a Unionite and a community leader, I am extremely proud to be a part of this success story,” said Roseman Adams, co-founder of the Union Island Environmental Alliance.

“Without a doubt, our shared, unwavering dedication and sacrifice has brought us this far. We now have to be entirely consistent with further improvements in our management and protection of the gecko’s habitat for this success to be maintained."

Recommended

The species was first described by science in 2005 and immediately became a coveted exotic pet

(Jacob Bock/FFI)

The species was first described by science in 2005 and immediately became a coveted exotic pet. By 2018, the wild population had shrunk to one-fifth of its former size due to aggressive poaching for the international pet trade. A University of Cambridge study in 2017 found the gecko was the most heavily trafficked reptile from the Eastern Caribbean.

Organisations including FFI, the Union Island Environmental Alliance, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines Forestry Department, stepped in in to prevent the Union Island gecko from imminent extinction.

A species recovery plan introduced a range of conservation efforts, from greater protected area management and expansion, to anti-poaching patrols and 24/7 camera surveillance in the forest.

“It is truly a testimony to the determination of the Forestry Department - and the amazing community wardens on Union Island - that this gecko has become one of the best guarded reptiles in the world,” said Jenny Daltry, Caribbean Alliance director for Re:wild and FFI.

“This is something for which the whole community of Union Island can be rightly proud.”

According to Daltry, the geckos change slowly when brought into the light from dark brown to multi-coloured, like a Polaroid picture.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in