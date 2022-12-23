(AP/Getty)

Five people have been killed, a quarter of a million people are without power and 16,000 flights cancelled or delayed as a polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.

A historic, “once-in-a-generation” winter storm is causing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend. Around 60 per cent of Americans were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.

Forecasters warned people to reconsider holiday travel plans and some major roads were closed due to treacherous conditions with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 70F in places.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the winter storm on Thursday and warned everyone to take it seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.