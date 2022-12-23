US weather: Multiple dead in Kansas and Oklahoma, thousands of flights canceled as polar vortex strikes – live
Follow live updates on US weather chaos this festive season
Five people have been killed, a quarter of a million people are without power and 16,000 flights cancelled or delayed as a polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season.
A historic, “once-in-a-generation” winter storm is causing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend. Around 60 per cent of Americans were under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday.
Forecasters warned people to reconsider holiday travel plans and some major roads were closed due to treacherous conditions with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 70F in places.
President Joe Biden was briefed on the winter storm on Thursday and warned everyone to take it seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.
National Weather Service warns 60 per cent of US population will be impacted
A “historic” winter storm is causing widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service warned in its latest update at 3am (eastern time) on Friday.
Over 200 million people, or roughly 60 per cent of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories today as the powerful Arctic front is sweeping across the eastern third of the nation.
Heavy snow is forecast to blanket the Great Lakes region into northern New York State and northern New England while significant freezing rain possible across the Pacific Northwest.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies