More than 44 people are unaccounted for, their families say, and over 100 houses have been damaged after floodwaters from torrential rains swept through rural Buchanan county in southwestern Virginia.

Water levels rose in the community after a continuous downpour from Tuesday carried on to Wednesday morning.

Around 18 search-and-rescue teams were dispatched in and around Whitewood, Buchanan county chief deputy sheriff Eric Breeding said in a briefing.

Governor Glenn Younkin declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the severe flooding in the area.

Mr Breeding said there were no confirmed reports of fatalities or serious injuries so far, adding that reports of the 44 people unaccounted for were being investigated.

“This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their wellbeing,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media.

Damage from flooding is shown in the Whitewood community of Buchanan county (AP)

Numerous roads and bridges were washed out by mudslides and rising water levels, a Virginia state emergency management official said in the briefing, adding there was no power or landline and cellphone services in the affected area.

Floodwater swept the riverfront Appalachian community as incessant torrential rainfall lashed the area with multiple thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning on Tuesday night and it remained in effect until Wednesday morning for Tazewell county, which borders Buchanan. It warned that 5in rainfall could flood small creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Mr Youngkin said in a statement.

“In the wake of this devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan county to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”

Hundreds of houses suffered power cuts on Wednesday in Buchanan after the deluge, according to PowerOutage.US, a project that tracks, records and aggregates live power outage data from utilities across the country.

Downpours blamed for the flooding were part of a larger storm system that struck the mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday night and triggered powerful thunderstorms in the Washington-Baltimore region.

“We ask that everyone please pray for this area,” Mr Breeding said. “Please pray for those affected by this flooding.”

The county has suffered its second flooding in less than a year, after 50 people were rescued and one died in September last year from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that swept through the region.