Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why is the UK having a warm November?

Armistice Day was hottest on record, Met Office says

Zoe Tidman
Saturday 12 November 2022 13:44
Comments
UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The UK has been hit by a spell of “exceptionally mild” weather this month.

Temperatures rose to nearly 20C on Friday, marking the warmest Armistice Day ever - almost 2C higher than the previous record.

The warm conditions are forecast to continue throughout the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will again be “unseasonably mild” while Remembrance Sunday will be “very mild” across the UK with a high of 20C possible.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Recommended

Temperatures are forecast to return to “nearer average” at the start of next week and more normal levels towards the end.

The spell of exceptionally mild conditions has been driven by warm air being blown from the southwest and reaching the UK.

“That is why it is so mild, both by day and by night for the rest of this week,” Alex Deakin from the Met Office said in an forecast on Wednesday.

The weather has experienced an ‘exceptionally mild’ spell in November

(AFP via Getty Images)

The “very warm” air was coming from Iberia and beyond, the forecaster added.

Mr Deakin said the UK was squeezed between two areas of high and low pressure, which was creating the windy conditions.

November is set to become more unsettled from next week with strong winds and rain, with snow a possibility in northern England and Scotland.

Britons have experienced mild temperatures going into mid-November

(AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after October drew to a close with higher-than-usual temperatures, followed by 70mph winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Claudio at the start of this month.

The climate crisis not only increases global temperatures, but scientists say it makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

Recommended

The UK experienced its warmest January to October period on record this year, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said it would continue to monitor November and December to see how 2022 fares as a whole.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in