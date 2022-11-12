Why is the UK having a warm November?

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK has been hit by a spell of “exceptionally mild” weather this month.

Temperatures rose to nearly 20C on Friday, marking the warmest Armistice Day ever - almost 2C higher than the previous record.

The warm conditions are forecast to continue throughout the weekend.

According to the Met Office, Saturday will again be “unseasonably mild” while Remembrance Sunday will be “very mild” across the UK with a high of 20C possible.

Temperatures are forecast to return to “nearer average” at the start of next week and more normal levels towards the end.

The spell of exceptionally mild conditions has been driven by warm air being blown from the southwest and reaching the UK.

“That is why it is so mild, both by day and by night for the rest of this week,” Alex Deakin from the Met Office said in an forecast on Wednesday.

The weather has experienced an ‘exceptionally mild’ spell in November (AFP via Getty Images)

The “very warm” air was coming from Iberia and beyond, the forecaster added.

Mr Deakin said the UK was squeezed between two areas of high and low pressure, which was creating the windy conditions.

November is set to become more unsettled from next week with strong winds and rain, with snow a possibility in northern England and Scotland.

Britons have experienced mild temperatures going into mid-November (AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after October drew to a close with higher-than-usual temperatures, followed by 70mph winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Claudio at the start of this month.

The climate crisis not only increases global temperatures, but scientists say it makes extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

The UK experienced its warmest January to October period on record this year, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said it would continue to monitor November and December to see how 2022 fares as a whole.