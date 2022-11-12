Met Office on where in UK snow could fall from next week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK can expect unsettled weather and some snowfall from the end of next week, according to forecasters.

The Met Office have said that for the coming week, there will be generally mild and unsettled weather conditions, with wind and a possibility of heavy rain causing floods.

In regards to snow, some is expected to fall at the top of the Scottish mountains from the end of next week with little to none expected elsewhere.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For the next week, generally mild and unsettled with wind and possibility of heavy rain. There’s been a lot of rain around recently so the ground is generally quite wet, so even small amount of rain could lead to some flooding.”

On Saturday (12 November), the Met Office issued flood warnings for parts of England and Scotland.

For residents in Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water, they have been warned of rising lake levels which could cause floods and are urged to avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

The government website also advises people to not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

“At the end of the November, there’s a slightly higher chance of higher pressure developing so more fog and rain,” added Morgan.

“From the 19th of November onwards, roughly, it will start to be a bit cooler and return to average temperatures for this time of year, with a higher chance of frost and fog which is common,” he continued.

In regards to snow, he added that there is no expectation or “significant chance of snowfall away from the peaks of the Scottish mountains, which is also expected around this time of year”.