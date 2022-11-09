One dead and two missing as snow and rain hit California, raising fears of flash flooding
Election Day in the Golden State was marked by fears that flash floodings could potentially affect turnout
One person died and two have gone missing after heavy rains in California.
Election Day in the Golden State was marked by fears that flash floodings could potentially affect turnout, the Associated Press reported. In Southern California, one person was killed when floodwaters in a canal swept six individuals in the city of Ontario.
Three people were rescued by firefighters on the scene and are currently being treated for their injuries at local hospitals. Two others remain missing.
The GOP advised constituents to show up to the polls early on the day to avoid the severe weather.
“Election day lines are long and typically one to two hours long. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to cast your ballot,” the party said in an email Monday.
Outside the town of Galt in Sacramento County, a tornado also touched down just before 2pm on Tuesday, blowing off the tin roof of a barn, KCRA reported. Utility lines were also brought down.
Duarte city officials evacuated nearly 25 homes on Monday in preparation for the heavy rains. On the coast in the Los Angeles area, between one and three inches of rainfall are expected through midweek.
The National Weather Service has also warned that the foothills and mountains could see up to 5 inches of rain. The service issued a winter storm warning in the Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday.
“Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub-zero wind chills along ridgelines and near the mountain passes,” the agency said in its alert, adding that the hazardous conditions will affect motorists during peak commute times,” the warning said.
The Santa Ana Mountains’ Bond Fire burn scar area has issued evacuation orders through Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, Northern California experienced its first significant weather storm of the season, with snow levels rising to 4,000 feet through noon on Tuesday, according to KCRA.
