One dead and two missing as snow and rain hit California, raising fears of flash flooding

Election Day in the Golden State was marked by fears that flash floodings could potentially affect turnout

Andrea Blanco
Wednesday 09 November 2022 17:07
Comments

Election Day in the Golden State was marked by fears that flash floodings and tornados could potentially affect turnout

One person died and two have gone missing after heavy rains in California.

Election Day in the Golden State was marked by fears that flash floodings could potentially affect turnout, the Associated Press reported. In Southern California, one person was killed when floodwaters in a canal swept six individuals in the city of Ontario.

Three people were rescued by firefighters on the scene and are currently being treated for their injuries at local hospitals. Two others remain missing.

The GOP advised constituents to show up to the polls early on the day to avoid the severe weather.

“Election day lines are long and typically one to two hours long. Don’t risk getting caught waiting in the rain to cast your ballot,” the party said in an email Monday.

Firefighters look for people trapped in the rain-swollen Cucamonga wash in Ontario

People carry umbrellas while walking past a voting sign outside City Hall in San Francisco

Outside the town of Galt in Sacramento County, a tornado also touched down just before 2pm on Tuesday, blowing off the tin roof of a barn, KCRA reported. Utility lines were also brought down.

Duarte city officials evacuated nearly 25 homes on Monday in preparation for the heavy rains. On the coast in the Los Angeles area, between one and three inches of rainfall are expected through midweek.

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco

The National Weather Service has also warned that the foothills and mountains could see up to 5 inches of rain. The service issued a winter storm warning in the Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday.

“Be prepared for whiteout conditions and sub-zero wind chills along ridgelines and near the mountain passes,” the agency said in its alert, adding that the hazardous conditions will affect motorists during peak commute times,” the warning said.

Larry Bernard Smith is protected from the rain as he crosses Foothill Blvd. on his way to get breakfast in Rialto, California

The Santa Ana Mountains’ Bond Fire burn scar area has issued evacuation orders through Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Northern California experienced its first significant weather storm of the season, with snow levels rising to 4,000 feet through noon on Tuesday, according to KCRA.

