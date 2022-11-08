✕ Close Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

One of America’s most contested midterm races between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto is coming to a head in Nevada.

Republican Mr Laxalt is looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Ms Cortez Masto in a Senate race that drew campaign power from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Republicans haven’t won a Senate race in the Silver State since 2012. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that Ms Cortez Masto, the first Latina Senator, is beating former attorney general Mr Laxalt by 0.4 percentage points, making it a virtual tie. A Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll showed Ms Cortez Masto with a two-point lead, well within the margin of error.

In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak is facing a tough fight against Republican Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Four House seats are also up for grabs in Nevada.