Nevada election - live: Polls show Laxalt and Cortez Masto in virtual tie
Follow for the latest updates on Laxalt v Cortez Masto at the polls
One of America’s most contested midterm races between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto is coming to a head in Nevada.
Republican Mr Laxalt is looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Ms Cortez Masto in a Senate race that drew campaign power from former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Republicans haven’t won a Senate race in the Silver State since 2012. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed that Ms Cortez Masto, the first Latina Senator, is beating former attorney general Mr Laxalt by 0.4 percentage points, making it a virtual tie. A Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll showed Ms Cortez Masto with a two-point lead, well within the margin of error.
In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak is facing a tough fight against Republican Joe Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Four House seats are also up for grabs in Nevada.
US Ambassador to the UN reassures Ukrainians that American support won’t be eroded by midterm results
The US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has reassured the Ukrainians that American support won’t be eroded by the midterm results.
An administration official told CNN that the ambassador’s message to Ukraine is that the US will hold firm in its support despite growing questions concerning the willingness of Members of Congress to keep the flow of money and weapons going.
The official pointed to “clear bipartisan support”.
Feature: The corporate donors backing election deniers tonight
Eric Garcia and Josh Marcus have taken a look at an unpleasant reality in this year’s midterms: a number of major corporate donors who promised to stop donating to candidates who objected to the results of the 2020 election have now pivoted back to supporting them.
The Independent reviewed data compiled by Accountable.Us’s Corporate Donation Tracker and examined only corporations that released a statement pledging to withhold donations to election deniers after the Capitol attack, tracking them from 7 January 2021 to the most recent campaign filings as of Friday.
Take a look at what they found below.
At least 80 companies gave more than $6m to election deniers after the Capitol attack
Plenty of companies pledged to stop giving after the insurrection. Many have returned, Josh Marcus and Eric Garcia report
‘Record-breaking totals’: Midterm spending reaches almost $17bn
Total spending on the midterm elections has reached at least $16.7bn compared to $5.7bn in 2018, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.
Its Executive Director Sheila Krumholz told CNBC that “no other midterm election has seen as much money at the state and federal levels as the 2022 elections”.
“We’re seeing record-breaking totals spent on elections up and down the ballot,” she added.
How to vote in the midterms
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.
In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.
Here’s Oliver O’Connell with everything you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee or mail-in ballot.
How to vote in the midterm elections
When is early voting? Where is my polling place? How can I check if I’m registered to vote?
Follow tonight’s results with The Independent
Once the midterm polls close later tonight, the results will come in at an extremely uneven pace – something many on the right will falsely claim indicates some form of electoral malfeasance. But however sporadic the inflow of data, you can follow the numbers live on The Independent; for the Senate map click here, and for House results click here.
New Hampshire Senate and House races appear deadlocked in last-minute poll
In what could be a dangerous sign for Democrats heading into today’s midterms, the party’s candidates in New Hampshire are fighting for their political lives according to the newest polling available.
According to the University of New Hampshire Survey Centre’s Granite State Poll, the eight-point lead Ms Hassan held against Mr Bolduc in September has evaporated, leaving her just two per cent ahead of the ex-military officer by a margin of 50 per cent to 48 per cent.
If GOP support materialises today just one to two points beyond what pollsters expect around the country, Democrats could be in for a real shock when they wake up tomorrow.
Read more in The Independent:
New Hampshire Senate and House races appear deadlocked in last-minute poll
Senator Maggie Hassan’s re-election bid could be as close as her 2016 race, which was decided by just over 1,000 votes
Bernie Sanders warns ‘future of this country’ at stake in final campaign blitz before midterms
Eager to help Democrats win the messaging war on economic issues as polls show Americans turning to Republicans for that topic, Bernie Sanders was in several states over the weekend as he makes one final push to help his party hold the House and Senate.
The progressive senator just concluded a 19-stop multi-state tour in an effort to drive voter turnout among progressives, independents, and particularly his younger Democratic fan base as the midterm elections come down to the wire and a number of key races look to be toss-ups.
“While the Democrats are not doing everything I would like them to do, trust me, they are a million times better than what the Republicans will bring you,” Mr Sanders warned during a stop in Wisconsin.
Read more in The Independent:
Bernie Sanders warns ‘future of this country’ at stake in final midterm blitz
During multi-state tour before Election Day, progressive senator tells supporters that ‘the future of this country’ hinges on the balance of power at stake in congressional and state-level races
Trump lawyer tees up dispute over midterm results
Christina Bobb, a former OAN host who serves as one of Donald Trump’s attorneys in the Mar-a-Lago affair, appeared on the Trump-backing Right Side Broadcasting Network last night as her boss prepared for his Ohio rally – and added to the chorus of right-wing voices already spinning a narrative of Democratic electoral malfeasance if the results of the midterms do not fall in Republicans’ favour by the early hours of Wednesday.
Take a listen:
This projection for an acceptable rate of vote-counting is entirely arbitrary, and rests on a template conspiracy theory that Democrats will somehow tamper with the vote tallies after all voting is completed – in turn providing a premise to question the validity of all mail-in ballots, which tend to be added to tallies later in the counting process, tend to favour Democrats, and in some states can be added to the total count well after in-person voting closes.
Follow election results through the day with The Independent
It’s finally here: The day that Americans meet to determine which parties will control the two chambers of Congress, as well as state legislatures and governors’ mansions around the country.
Follow along here for results in the US House of Representatives:
House results: Follow live midterm election tracker
Follow live election results
And in the Senate:
Senate results: Follow live midterm election tracker and map
Follow live results on election night
Midterm elections: When will we know the results state by state?
Another election night across America means another long night of waiting for results to come in from the furthest reaches of the country — and Americans may be waiting even longer than that for the final results to come in.
There are a lot of factors to consider, from mail-in ballots to runoffs, that could mean the balance of the Senate or even House will take hours or even days to decide. It could lead to an uncertain situation at a time when many expect those aligned with Donald Trump to take such opportunities to declare themselves the winners before votes are counted.
Read more about how votes will be counted in the coming days from The Independent:
When will we know the midterm election results state by state?
Everything you need to know about the vote count nationwide
