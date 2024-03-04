Texas fire live updates: State’s largest ever wildfire is only 15% contained after six days
There’s still no end in sight for Smokehouse Creek fire which is now five times the size of New York City
Snow in area affected by Texas wildfires
The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas, which has merged with another fire and crossed the state line into western Oklahoma, was only 15 percent contained after six days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Strong winds and dry conditions through the weekend threatened to intensify the monster wildfire which is already the largest in state history.
The fire has burned more than 1.1 million acres across the Texas Panhandle and destroyed 500 structures, Texas authorities confirmed.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a red flag warning for the entire Panhandle from late Saturday morning through midnight Sunday after rain and snow on Thursday allowed firefighters to contain a portion of the fire.
The fires have killed at least two people.
Joyce Blankenship, 83, was found dead in her destroyed Hutchinson County home, officials said.
On Thursday it was confirmed that a second woman – Cindy Owens – had succumbed to her injuries after getting out of her truck and being severely burned.
Watch: Firefighters drive through largest blaze in Texas history in terrifying footage
Volunteer firefighters were encircled by flames from the largest wildfire in Texas history, apocalyptic footage shows. Two women were killed by the fires in the last week, but with flames still raging in a wide area authorities have been unable to thoroughly search for victims. The blaze has merged with another fire and crossed into Oklahoma, scorching more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) and was 15 per cent contained as of Saturday (2 March) according to officials. It has devastated prairie, leaving dead cattle and destroying approximately 500 structures including homes.
Climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season
The cause of last week’s fires are still unknown but around the world, larger, more intense, and erratic fires are being fuelled by extreme heat and drought.
These conditions are linked to the climate crisis, caused largely by greenhouse gas emissions from decades of burning fossil fuels.
Louise Boyle reports:
California is burning – now more than ever before
California is burning – now more than ever before. Each year millions of acres of land are reduced to ashes, tens of thousands of buildings razed and countless lives put under threat. As the climate crisis fuels another destructive wildfire season, Louise Boyle meets the crews that are preparing to face disaster head-on
Humanitarian organisations helping victims of Texas fire
As firefighters battle against strong winds in their efforts to contain the unprecedented wildfires in the Texas Pandhandle, humanitarian organisations are pivoting their attention to victims who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the blazes.
Julie Winters, the executive director for Hutchinson County United Way, said the organisation has heard estimates of over 150 homes being impacted in the county, noting that the fires extend to at least five other counties.
"We already know that a large group of people are uninsured who lost their homes. So without monetary assistance, it's going to be very hard for them to start back over," Ms Winters said.
About 70 families from Fritch, Texas, approached the organization on Friday during an event, but Ms Winters believes many others will come forward in the days and weeks ahead.
"Our goal is just for the long term of trying to get people back into shelters," Winters said.
A steady outpouring of donated clothing, water, and hot meals quickly overwhelmed one city in the affected area. By Sunday, the city of Borger urged people to redirect their donation efforts from food and water to clean-up supplies.
Monetary donations from people ranging from $25 to $500 have been critical for the Hutchinson County United Way Wildfire Relief Fund, which is dispersing proceeds to displaced families.
"I think sometimes what people don't understand in a small rural community is that there is no temporary housing," Ms Winters said. "We don't have real property like that and we don't even have hotels that can take care of those things."
Winters said the fires remind her of the similar devastating effects from the 2014 fire in Fritch when numerous families also lost their homes and were unable to return.
"How do you get people back into homes so that they can stay in our community and not have to move somewhere else?" Ms Winters said.
AP
'Have to be ready': Homeland secretary warns more extreme weather could be coming
US Homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed concern over the unprecedented scale of the fires in winter and said the country should be prepared for worse in the summer.
"More than a million acres have burned. And we are in winter, and this is the largest fire in Texas history," Mr Mayorkas said during an interview with CNN on Sunday.
"We, as a country and as a world, have to be ready for the increasing effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. It's a remarkable phenomenon, and it will manifest itself in the days to come, and we have to prepare for it now."
He said the federal government has devoted funds, equipment and personnel to assist with battling the fires.
Another town evacuated as fires rage on
A small community was ordered to evacuate over the weekend as firefighters kept up efforts to stamp out the largest wildfire in state history while contending with new blazes.
Strong winds spread the flames further, prompting an evacuation order to be issued in Sanford, a town of a little more than 100 residents, according to the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service, which posted on X.
Residents began clearing affected property on Saturday, and by Sunday the extent of the loss began mounting.
A cluster of fires has burned more than 1,900 square miles (4,900 square kilometres) in rural areas surrounding Amarillo, including the largest blaze spilling into neighbouring Oklahoma.
Who has died in the Texas fires?
Joyce Blankenship, 83, of Hutchinson County was found dead inside her home on Wednesday.
Cindy Owens, of Amarillo City, was found dead after she exited her vehicle for an unknown reason and “the fire simply overtook her” on Thursday.
SEE IT: Plane makes retardant drop on Smokehouse Creek Fire
A large airtanker makes a retardant drop on the eastern perimeter of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County.
Map of fires ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is the largest in state history, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is just 15 per cent contained after six days, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
High winds and low humidity in the Panhandle are causing “critical fire weather conditions,” and threatening to intensify the monster wildfire, according to forecasters. The fires have also destroyed over 500 structures.
Here’s a map of the fires:
Texas wildfires: Map of blazes ravaging the Panhandle
The Smokehouse Creek fire is largest in state history
