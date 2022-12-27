Winter storm Elliott - live: Blizzard kills 56 and grounds 17,000 flights in war zone-like conditions
Buffalo worst affected with 27 deaths
‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US
One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least 56 people dead across the United States.
Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
Authorities in western New York reported 27 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which has been the worst affected. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.
New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, was stunned by what she saw, saying: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”
More than 19,643 US airline flights were delayed and at least 5,779 were cancelled, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.
Approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend, leaving thousands of travellers stranded at airports over Christmas.
Powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast, and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. The Wind chill drove temperatures to -40C in some parts of western states.
Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state.
At least 56 people dead and 20,000 flights affected in winter storm
Brutal weather conditions brought by storm Elliott have claimed at least 56 lives across the US.
At least 28 people were dead in Buffalo in what was described as the most devastating snowstorm, turning the city into a war zone.
“This is a war with mother nature, and she has been hitting us with everything she has,” said Kathy Hochul, New York’s governor, on Monday.
“It is like going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”
With snow continuing to fall on top of more than 4ft (1.2 meters) dumped on Buffalo since the blizzard took shape on Friday, New York’s second-largest city stood as ground zero for a storm the governor called an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” weather disaster.
US president Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration for the state of New York on Monday night, authorising US government assistance to bolster state and local recovery efforts, the White House announced.
South Korean tour group taken in by New York couple after van got stranded in snow
After their passenger van got stranded in the snow, a South Korean tour group on their way to Niagara Falls ended up spending the weekend at the Williamsville, New York, home of Buffalo-area locals Alexander and Andrew Campagna.
The group of ten — seven women and three men— including a honeymooning couple, college students, a young girl and her parents, and the driver — took refuge with the Campagnas on Friday. A well-stocked fridge and fondness for Korean cuisine saw the group able to wait out the storm in the three-bedroom home.
One of the group, Yoseb Choi, 27, told The New York Times: “It was kind of like fate,” remarking on the luck of arriving at the Campagnas’ doorstep with their fully stocked kitchen and unhesitating hospitality.
He said the hosts were “the kindest people I have ever met”.
“We have enjoyed this so much,” Mr Campagna said, calling it a “unique blessing,” and adding that the experience has inspired the couple to plan a visit to South Korea.
“We will never forget this.”
Missing Minnesota Man found dead
A 20-year-old man has been found dead after going missing in Minnesota.
The search for George Musser ended on Christmas Day at around 7pm after his body was found in Baytown Township.
“George’s family has been notified. There is no other information at this time as this case is still under investigation,” police said on Sunday.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Man who vanished in frigid Minnesota is found dead after massive Christmas Day search
‘He told us he had to go to the bathroom and then he never returned’
Japan also struggling with heavy snowfall and death toll
It’s not just North America struggling with severe winter weather.
Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.
Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
Read more:
Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured
Large swaths of Japan are seeing heavy snow since last week, killing 17 and leaving hundreds of homes without power
ICYMI: Buffalo Bills players find cars under feet of snow
Players for the Buffalo Bills returned to the storm-hit city after playing in Chicago on Saturday to find their cars under heavy snow.
The big warm up is on its way later this week
Freezing air will continue to dominate the eastern half of the US for the early part of the week, but a big warm-up is predicted from Wednesday onwards. By New Year’s Eve, temperatures will likely be above average for the vast majority of the continental US.
Southwest Airlines cancels 60 percent of its flights on Monday
Southwest Airlines was the carrier hardest hit by weather-related travel chaos that saw many thousands of travellers stranded on Boxing Day.
The airline was forced to cancel more than 60 per cent of its flights on Monday, among the 5,480 flights that were cancelled across the US, according to the Flight Aware site.
Southwest apologised for the disruption in a statement on its website.
Aside from the icy blast from Winter Storm Elliott, the airline blamed unexpected fog in San Diego and staffing shortages at a fuel depot in Denver, according to CNBC.
Frustrated passengers posted videos of lengthy lines at airports across the US.
Air travel issues continue, but now in our area they’re largely related to one airline, Southwest. Video sent by a viewer of our sister station in Baltimore shows BWI Marshall, where Southwest has nearly 200 canceled flights today. 32 Southwest flights canceled at DCA, 10@ Dulles pic.twitter.com/tgurnJzwOX— Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 26, 2022
Water crisis across South as pipes freeze and break
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water.
The problems were happening Monday in large, troubled water systems like Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were required over Christmas to boil water months after most lost service because of a cascade of problems from years of poor maintenance.
They also are happening in Shreveport, Louisiana, where some residents had no water Monday. In Selma, Alabama, the mayor declared a state of emergency because they city worried it would run out of water. Workers at a food bank in Greenville, South Carolina, opened their doors to a rush of water and were trying to save $1 million in food. Police departments around Atlanta said their 911 systems were being overwhelmed by unnecessary emergency calls about broken pipes.
Read on:
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water
Hell literally froze over
A small town in Michigan called Hell, literally froze over when the “bomb cyclone” swept across the US over the Christmas weekend.
Hell freezes over during US bomb cyclone
Hell - a small town in Michigan - quite literally froze over after local temperatures dropped to -10C
More snow to come
The National Weather Service reports that lake effect snow will continue through Tuesday northeast of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Additional accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected off Lake Erie in and near Buffalo, and 1 to 2 feet for Jefferson and northern Lewis counties.
