Train derails into Montana’s Yellowstone River with hazardous spill risk

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 24 June 2023 17:30
<p>Train derails into Yellowstone River as bridge collapses</p>

Train derails into Yellowstone River as bridge collapses

(YCSO)

A train carrying petroleum products derailed into Montana’s famed Yellowstone River as a bridge collapsed, say officials.

“Multiple tanker cars were damaged and are leaking petroleum products near the Yellowstone River,” the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

“There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County. Precautions are being put in place.”

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says that parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed for the time being.

Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings and Lockwood have also shut down headgates due to the Saturday morning incident.

Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) says the cities and irrigation canal companies are implementing protective measures due to the spill.

Residents are being asked to conserve water.

