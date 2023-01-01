I’ve been filming Wild Wonders with Brooke on EarthxTV since I was nine years old. Three years later, I feel more urgently moved to act than ever, before my wild buddies’ conditions get worse. The show makes me feel like I can give the animals and ecosystems a voice, and I hope there are people out there ready to listen to it. I’m able to entertain people as well as inform them with stories from the real heart of conservation.

After spending most of my life with the world’s greatest and bravest conservationists on the frontline of protecting our planet, I’ve realised that no matter who you are or where you live, you can help to make a positive difference. The change starts here – with every single one of us.

Young people are the driving force for environmental change and sustainable development. We are the least to blame yet will suffer the most. Our voice has the collective potential to create masses of change amid the ongoing planetary crisis we’ve inherited from previous generations. Most importantly, we are the ones who will be taking over from the conservationists of today.