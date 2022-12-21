Every year on Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday (2 October), I calculate my annual carbon and ecological footprints, in honour of Gandhi’s call on us to practise what we preach. It is my personal National Carbon Footprint Day. But like my self-employed tax return, it can be the subject of procrastination. I finally managed to do my eco-accounts last week.

On energy and transport, it was a good result, rubbish was as low as other years, but I bought more new clothing and household goods than I have for years. Mains water usage was up due to drought and my rain barrels springing leaks, and I switched to more vegan foods.

The headline figure was that my combined carbon footprint for home electricity, heating, flights (none), car (I do not own one) and e-bike was minus 0.2 tons of CO2.