At Planet Patrol we’re redefining what can be achieved through collective action and people-powered data by placing power in the hands of the people to tackle environmental issues. Over the last six years our volunteers around the world have been gathering almost half a million pieces of litter data whilst out on adventures, building the biggest and most scientifically robust bank of evidence to drive lasting change from the top down and bottom up.

If you’re enjoying the benefits of nature then the rule is very simple: do your bit to protect it. Here’s a few ways you can give back easily and meaningfully either next time you’re outdoors or from the comfort of your sofa!

Counting birds: The annual Big Garden Birdwatch, set up by RSPB, is a way to gather intel on how birds are flourishing across the UK. By counting the number and types of bird species visiting your garden (you will be given more information on how to identify them) for one hour each day over a weekend, you’re helping build a comprehensive picture. The most recent people-powered survey saw 697,735 people across the UK count 11,556,046 birds!

Save the bees: Bees and other pollinating insects play a vital role in protecting our environment. The UK Pollinator Monitoring Scheme relies on people-powered data to understand how rapidly pollinators are declining. You can participate by conducting a short 10-minute survey to record the number of insects that visit a patch of flowers in gardens, parks or countryside locations and recording findings in the free app.

Wildwatch Kenya: You can take part in global people-powered data initiatives from the comfort of your own living room too. Wildwatch Kenya shares photos captured on trail camera in nature reserves across Kenta for people to identifying animals. By doing this you’re helping keep record of what animals use the land and track their movements, enabling rangers to learn more about animal habits and behaviours to aid conservation work.

Jargon Buster: People-powered data means people collectively capture cutting edge data on a specific environmental issue to increase scientific knowledge. It’s considered one of the most efficient ways to independently gather large scale datasets to close information gaps. Data is usually recorded via an app, so this small act of good using your device has the potential to change the world.

