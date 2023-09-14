Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost a fifth of pub-goers now check a pub’s green credentials before a pint or bite to eat, while taking into account food waste levels and recycling rates.

Despite making a concerted effort to better understand sustainability, 30 per cent of people feel overwhelmed and confused by conflicting advice over what is sustainable or not.

Almost half - around 49 per cent - would be more inclined to buy goods or services from a sustainable business over one which isn’t, with 38 per cent willing to pay extra for more sustainable options.

Yet, 53 per cent are unaware of the environmental impact visiting a pub, bar or restaurant would have and don’t know how to improve it.

The research commissioned by this year’s Green Pub Guide powered by SmartDispense, was created to help showcase pubs striving to reduce their carbon footprint, minimise food waste and increase their recycling rates.

(Tom Wren SWNS)

Chelsey Wroe, head of sustainability at Heineken UK, said: “Brits are passionate about sustainability – and this extends to pubs, bars, and restaurants.

“There are many ways pubs can be more environmentally conscious – through the products they sell, how they operate and being more energy efficient.

“Ordering a pint at the bar is something millions of us do, but do we ever think about how that beer gets into the glass?”

Avoiding single-use plastics, keeping social events local and walking to a venue were the top ways respondents would be open to being more sustainable.

The study also revealed that attitudes towards sustainable businesses extended beyond pubs, bars, and restaurants.

A third consider incorporating more eco-friendly practices into their daily life but end up struggling to action these.

Wroe said they want to encourage pub lovers “to get down to their local green pub – whether near home or visiting a new spot – to support their mission and find out about some of the innovative and exciting things they are doing to make their pub more sustainable.”

The study itself highlights that many people want to protect the future of the planet, Wroe said, but it also “reveals a lack of confidence in our own understanding and ability to implement more sustainable practices in our daily lives.”

“Every person – and every pub – is at a different stage in their environmental journey.

“The fact so many people consider the need to be ‘green’ is a massive leap forward in attitudes and one that we hope the Green Pub Guide can help support.”