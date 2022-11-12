Closing the divide between climate research and the needs of the public should be a leading priority in the fight to reduce the climate crisis in the next 12 months, green campaigners have urged.

Ending Cop27’s Saudi Green Initiative, the campaigners gave their “sustainability do list” for the next 12 months as the world battles with the impacts of climate change.

On the panel were alumna from Mawhiba, a Saudi foundation for gifted and innovative young people set up by former King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

Former Mawhiba alumna Sara Alghamdi and Balqees AlShareef agreed that research and making appropriate use of the existing studies were crucial in the next 12 months.

“12 months isn’t a very long time,” Ms Alghamdi said. “We need to choose wisely what we're going to focus on.

“I will be first thinking about research and focusing on a specific problem going through previous studies and customising them to align with our goal and what we're working towards.”

Ms Alghamdi also emphasised the importance of cross-sector participation to implement climate initiatives, adding that “scientists cannot do it alone.”

Scientists cannot do it alone, the campaigners said (The Independent )

Balqees AlShareef also called for a greater focus on research over the next 12 months, particularly on the transition into green energy.

“If we want a quick and good result we need to work with the research we have,” Ms AlShareef said. “I think this would be my top priority.”

Ms Alghamdi lamented that the gap between “climate scientists in the lab and the public” needed to be closed to ensure studies and findings are being acted upon in beneficial ways.

“I think this gap should be filled by involving other sectors including reporters. We need entrepreneurs, medical reporters and educators who listen to the public to find out what they want from scientists and then be there for the scientists to guide them through what people want,” Ms Alghamdi said.

Ms AlShareef added in agreement that climate research is being published in top world journals but the implementation is not happening at the same levels in the real world.

When asked what action they would take “urgently” to address climate issues, the pair said having an independent environmental watchdog that would operate in the private sector could help keep closer track of climate targets.

Ms Alghamdi said: “These inspectors would go into different sectors and different organisations and grab all the violations that certain organisations are causing to the environment - maybe not intentionally - but educators could then go into these companies and tell them how to fix things.”

Find out more about the MGI summit and SGI forum here: greeninitiatives.gov.sa