Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Bridging gap between scientists and the public is ‘top priority’ to solve climate crisis, campaigners warn

The campaigners also called for implementation of a climate watchdog to support the private sector in decarbonising

Partner Content
Saturday 12 November 2022 16:29
<p>Scientists cannot do it alone, the campaigners said </p>

Scientists cannot do it alone, the campaigners said

(The Independent )

Closing the divide between climate research and the needs of the public should be a leading priority in the fight to reduce the climate crisis in the next 12 months, green campaigners have urged.

Ending Cop27’s Saudi Green Initiative, the campaigners gave their “sustainability do list” for the next 12 months as the world battles with the impacts of climate change.

On the panel were alumna from Mawhiba, a Saudi foundation for gifted and innovative young people set up by former King Abdulaziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

Former Mawhiba alumna Sara Alghamdi and Balqees AlShareef agreed that research and making appropriate use of the existing studies were crucial in the next 12 months.

“12 months isn’t a very long time,” Ms Alghamdi said. “We need to choose wisely what we're going to focus on.

“I will be first thinking about research and focusing on a specific problem going through previous studies and customising them to align with our goal and what we're working towards.”

Ms Alghamdi also emphasised the importance of cross-sector participation to implement climate initiatives, adding that “scientists cannot do it alone.”

Scientists cannot do it alone, the campaigners said

(The Independent )

Balqees AlShareef also called for a greater focus on research over the next 12 months, particularly on the transition into green energy.

“If we want a quick and good result we need to work with the research we have,” Ms AlShareef said. “I think this would be my top priority.”

Ms Alghamdi lamented that the gap between “climate scientists in the lab and the public” needed to be closed to ensure studies and findings are being acted upon in beneficial ways.

“I think this gap should be filled by involving other sectors including reporters. We need entrepreneurs, medical reporters and educators who listen to the public to find out what they want from scientists and then be there for the scientists to guide them through what people want,” Ms Alghamdi said.

Ms AlShareef added in agreement that climate research is being published in top world journals but the implementation is not happening at the same levels in the real world.

When asked what action they would take “urgently” to address climate issues, the pair said having an independent environmental watchdog that would operate in the private sector could help keep closer track of climate targets.

Ms Alghamdi said: “These inspectors would go into different sectors and different organisations and grab all the violations that certain organisations are causing to the environment - maybe not intentionally - but educators could then go into these companies and tell them how to fix things.”

Find out more about the MGI summit and SGI forum here: greeninitiatives.gov.sa

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in