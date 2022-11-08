Saudi gives huge boost to carbon capture prospects
New tech to ’trap’ 44 million tonnes of CO2
While controlling emissions dominates the Cop27 headlines, there’s less focus on stopping harmful gases getting into the atmosphere in the first place.
The key may be CCS – Carbon Capture and Storage facilities. A new report reveals that the number of CSS plants under development grew by 44% in 2022. That means 244 million tonnes of harmful compounds are prevented from escaping.
CCS is a potentially game-changing technology where harmful gases are not only stored, they can be cycled as alternative fuel sources
But if so, it is still very early in the game.
“Global efforts to reduce emissions, including investment in CCS, are still grossly inadequate”, said Jarad Daniels, CEO, Global CCS Institute, despite what he called “unprecedented” interest in technology such as direct air capture.
Then, during the first day of the Cop27 conference, there was some big news on CCS.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman announced that his country will deploy “one of the largest carbon capture, usage and storage hubs in the world”.
The facilities, he said, will be designed to capture 44 million tons of CO2 by 2035. That is 18 per cent of the 2022 global total – and equivalent to 15 per cent of the kingdom’s agreed climate targets by 2035.
A recent study conducted by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) identified Jubail in Saudi Arabia as a potential site for new CCS facilities.
Saudi oil giant Aramco lists several live CCS projects, including sequestration – burying harmful gases underground – and power for cars and trucks. But perhaps the best-known form of carbon capture is nature – trees, especially. As part of the Saudi Green Initiative, Saudi Arabia will plant 50 billion trees over the coming decades – a commitment reaffirmed by the Crown Prince at Cop27.
The news came as HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman addressed delegates and fellow leaders at the Middle East Green Initiative conference.
To find out more about the Saudi Green Initiative, visit greeninitiatives.gov.sa/about-sgi/
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.